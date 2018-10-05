Week 5 NFL Picks: Carson Wentz, Eagles light up Vikings 'D' and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

I got abused last week.

I also had the worst pick in the history of Best Bets. Yes, I took the Miami Dolphins +6½ against the New England Patriots. Can a guy picking games be that stupid?

I was.

And I went 1-3-1 last week as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate Super Contest. That dropped my overall record to 9-10-1. That's not close to being good enough.

It's time to turn it around.

I started that turnaround with the New England Patriots on Thursday night minus the 10 points. That was an easy pick.

So let's keep it rolling with four more in the contest and one bonus pick here. PS: I did hit my bonus pick last week of the Packers -9½ against the Bills. Too bad it wasn't one of my contest entries.

At any rate, I like the feel of this week's card. Dare I say it: I smell a 5-0 week.

Jaguars (+3) at Chiefs

The Jaguars have the best defense in the league, and it's a unit that hasn't come close to playing as good as it can. They will here against a Chiefs offense that has been flourishing with Patrick Mahomes. The Jaguars will make him uncomfortable and T.J. Yeldon will run through the Chiefs defense. You won't need the points.

Packers (-1) at Lions



I know the Packers are banged up at receiver, which is a concern. But with Aaron Rodgers coming out last week and questioning the offense, I think he responds here no matter who catches his passes. The Lions have had some issues on defense, mostly against the run, but I think this is a Rodgers day. Green Bay wins it.

This rematch of the NFC Championship Game won't be as lopsided as the Eagles win that day last January. But I think the Eagles are the better team and they are at home. The Vikings are also playing consecutive road games and they were terrible against the Rams last week. Carson Wentz didn't play in the title game in January, but he lights up the Vikings here and the Eagles defense gets after Kirk Cousins.

The Cowboys are a run-centric offense, but the Texans are good against the run. That will put a lot of pressure on the Dallas passing game, which is limited. My concern here is the Texans offensive line against the Dallas front, but I think Deshaun Watson will make enough plays to win this game and get the cover. Lay the points.

Bonus pick

This is a long trip for the Broncos after an emotional game with the Chiefs. That's tough to overcome for a team limited in the passing game. The Jets are solid on defense and will use that to pull out a close, low-scoring game. Jets take it.