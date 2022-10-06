The Philadelphia Eagles will try to remain the league's only undefeated team when they visit the Arizona Cardinals during the Week 5 NFL schedule. Philadelphia (4-0) is off to its best start since 2004, when it won its first seven games and made the second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Arizona (2-2) has lost seven consecutive home contests since defeating Houston in Week 7 last season. The Eagles are five-point favorites against the Cardinals in the latest Week 5 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 5 NFL lines should you target with your Week 5 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 5 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 5. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 5 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 5 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Miami Dolphins (-3.5) to win and cover against the New York Jets on Sunday. Miami is coming off its first loss of the season, a 27-15 setback at Cincinnati, and will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa due to a concussion. Backup Teddy Bridgewater has won both of his career starts against the Jets, completing 38-of-52 pass attempts for 544 yards and two touchdowns.

New York has split its first four games, but both of its losses came at home. The Jets have been swept by Miami in their last two season series, losing both contests at MetLife Stadium by a combined 44-20 score. The Dolphins have won 10 of their last 12 overall meetings with New York, one reason they are covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 5 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog to win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 5 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 5 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 5 NFL best bets from a model on a 139-103 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.