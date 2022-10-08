The Dallas Cowboys will put their three-game winning streak on the line when they take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Since dropping their season-opener and losing quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys (3-1) have beaten the Bengals, Giants and Commanders with backup Cooper Rush at the helm. Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but which side should you back with your NFL bets? The game is one of 16 on the Week 5 NFL schedule. Elsewhere around the league, the 3-1 Packers will meet the 3-1 Giants in London, and the Eagles (4-0) will try to stay unbeaten at the Cardinals. Before making any any Week 5 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to check out the NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58%) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Hartstein has studied the Week 5 NFL lines locked in his confident picks for three games, and he has a parlay that would pay almost 6-1.

After closely studying all 16 Week 5 games, Hartstein loves the Saints to cover against the Seahawks. New Orleans (1-3) is coming off a narrow 28-25 loss to the Vikings in London and has won three straight games over Seattle. The Seahawks (2-2) enter the game off a 48-45 victory over Detroit.

The Saints offense got a spark last week from quarterback Andy Dalton, who replaced the injured Jameis Winston (back/hip). Dalton was 20-of-28 passing for 236 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and led several touchdown drives.

On Sunday, the Saints will face a Seattle defense that allows 274.0 passing yards per game, fourth worst in the league. "The Seahawks give up an NFL-high 8.7 yards per pass attempt and will yield a few big plays to Chris Olave," Hartstein told SportsLine. See who else to pick in Week 5 here.

Hartstein also has locked in two other spread picks, including a play on a team coming off an "impressive" performance.

Hartstein's three-way parlay for Week 5