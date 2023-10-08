After winning handily as 7.5-point underdogs against the Jaguars and as three-point underdogs against the Steelers, the Houston Texans are 2-2 on the season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is on pace to throw for over 5,000 yards in his rookie season, but the Texans still aren't getting much respect from oddsmakers. The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Texans according to the latest Week 5 NFL odds despite Atlanta losing by double-digits the last two weeks against the Jaguars and Lions. Fellow rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will also try to lead an upset effort with Tennessee favored by 2.5 in Indianapolis in the NFL spreads.

Which side should you support with your Week 5 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 5 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 5. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 5 NFL picks at SportsLine.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) to cover on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown four interceptions and fumbled four times in the first month of the season and is coming off his worst performance of the season. He only went 12-for-19 for 139 yards with two interceptions and a fumble, but manages to throw two touchdown passes in a 21-13 win.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have started to look more like themselves after a season-opening loss to the Lions. Kansas City has won three in a row and piled up at least 399 yards of total offense during the process in all three games. The model predicts that Patrick Mahomes throws for over 300 yards on average with two touchdowns, helping the Chiefs cover in well over 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an underdog that wins outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 5 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 5 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 5 NFL best bets from a model on a 168-118 run on top-rated picks, and find out.