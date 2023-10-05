Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are off to a 4-0 start and will now visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Eagles have won seven of the last 10 meetings against the Rams, but L.A. is 4-0-1 against the spread in its last five games overall. According to the latest Week 5 NFL odds, Philadelphia is favored by 4.5 points on Sunday. Should your Week 5 NFL picks include backing the Eagles to cover the spread on the road, or are you better off targeting another favorite like the Bills (-5.5) against the Jaguars with your NFL bets? Before you make any Week 5 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 5. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 5 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 5 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Kansas City Chiefs (-5) to cover on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Kansas City's offense enters Sunday's showdown averaging 393.0 yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is completing 64.3% of his passes for 1,006 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

The Chiefs have won five of their last seven meetings against Minnesota and are 6-0 in their last six games on the road. The Vikings, meanwhile, are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games at home. SportsLine's model expects Mahomes to throw for 312 yards and two touchdowns on average, helping the Chiefs cover the spread in 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 5 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an underdog that wins outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 5 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 5 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 5 NFL best bets from a model on a 168-118 run on top-rated picks, and find out.