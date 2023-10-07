Two AFC South rivals will collide in Week 5 when the Indianapolis Colts host the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have dominated this series in recent years, winning five straight. Tennessee has also covered the spread in each of those five victories, but the Titans enter Sunday's showdown having lost five straight on the road. The latest Week 5 NFL odds list the Titans as 2.5-point favorites on the road, but should you include Tennessee in your Week 5 NFL bets?

Elsewhere on the Week 5 NFL schedule, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (-3.5). Will Prescott lead his team to victory on the road and come through for many NFL picks or will the 49ers remain undefeated with another win? Before you make any Week 5 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 5. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 5 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 5 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) to cover on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Kansas City's offense draws a majority of the headlines, but the Chiefs' defense has been playing well early this season. The Chiefs are giving up 15 points per game and are holding opponents to just 190.5 passing yards per contest.

The Vikings, meanwhile, have struggled to establish the run, averaging 83.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 28th in the NFL. In addition, Minnesota is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games at home. SportsLine's model expects Minnesota's struggles will continue at home as the Chiefs cover the spread in 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 5 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an underdog that wins outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 5 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 5 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 5 NFL best bets from a model on a 168-118 run on top-rated picks, and find out.