The New York Giants will travel to Seattle on Sunday as part of the Week 5 NFL schedule. Cross-country flights haven't been too kind to the G-Men, which a prudent Week 5 NFL betting strategy should take into account. Last year, the Giants went 0-5 against the spread playing west of the Mississippi, compared to 8-3-1 ATS playing east of it. However, any NFL spread picks or Week 5 NFL parlay picks should also take into account that New York is coming off a mini-bye after playing last week on Thursday Night Football, while the Seahawks will have short rest after losing on Monday. The Seahawks are favored by seven in the latest NFL odds, with an over-under of 42.5, ad the Giants have failed to cover in all but one game this season.

The Dolphins will also have to contend with short rest after losing on Monday and will fly to New England for an AFC East contest. The Patriots are 1.5-point underdogs in the slimmest of the Week 5 NFL spreads, down two from the opener, while Miami has not covered in a single game this season. Add in that the Dolphins are 1-7 against the spread as underdogs since the start of 2023 and this game will generate plenty of NFL betting interest, even with the second-smallest spread of the week. Before you make any Week 5 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 83-55-3 (60.1%, +22.15 units) since its inception in 2022.

For Week 5, Hartstein has locked in three confident best bets. If you successfully parlay his picks, you're looking at a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see Hartstein's Week 5 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 5 NFL picks

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Hartstein loves the Broncos (-2.5, 35.5) to cover against the Raiders. Denver is 3-1 against the spread and coming off back-to-back road wins. It hasn't always looked pretty for the team, but Denver's style of play has been effective, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Broncos rank second in scoring defense, third in total defense and third in passing defense. The last of those rankings is a major cause for concern with the Raiders as Vegas ranks 31st in the league in rushing offense.

If the Raiders can't run the ball, and the Broncos are elite at defending through the air, it's hard imagining the Raiders being able to get up and down the field and generating points, especially on the road, where Las Vegas has won just three of its last 10 games. "The Broncos return home with momentum after upsetting Tampa Bay and the Jets as huge road dogs. They are giving up 4.2 yards per play, second-fewest in the NFL. Over the past three games, excluding the opener in Seattle, Denver is giving up 3.9 yards per play," Hartstein told SportsLine. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 5 NFL parlays

Hartstein also jumped on two other NFL matchups, including backing an underdog who should overwhelm an opponent's "shaky defense." You can only see Hartstein's Week 5 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are Hartstein's top Week 5 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 6-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 5 NFL best bets from the Vegas expert who is up 22.15 units on NFL ATS picks, and find out.