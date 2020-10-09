Sometimes you gotta go campaigning. No, that's not a famous quote from a historic figure. But it sounds like it could've been uttered from the mouth of Forrest Gump had he ever run for office in Greenbow, Alabama. And it's the premise of Week 5's Practice Squad Power Rankings. It's time to campaign for those brave PSPR alumni who've proudly left us for 53-man rosters.

You see, over the past few weeks, PSPR call-ups have taken off like Forrest on a kick return for the Crimson Tide, but PSPR alumni have little to show for their elevations.

Broncos runner LeVante Bellamy received The Call three times over the past month, but no carries. While top back Melvin Gordon has averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per rush, his backup, Royce Freeman, has tripped his way to 3.3 yards per carry while forcing one missed tackle on his nine rushes. Denver's rookie edge rusher Derrek Tuszka needs more opportunities too. As a team, the Broncos are 20th in pressure-creation rate (31.2%), which is just below league average.

Jets defensive back Javelin Guidry, called up before Week 4's brutal Thursday Night Football game, only played special teams against Bellamy's Broncos. Brett Rypien wasn't fantastic, but did average a hefty 7.81 yards per attempt in victory. Oh, and New York's secondary ranks 22nd in pass defense DVOA according to Football Outsiders. Think Guidry could get some snaps on defense, Gregg Williams?

Then there's Deontay Burnett and Hakeem Butler. OK, so I love that Eagles GM Howie Roseman may or may not be an avid PSPR reader. But Burnett -- and Butler -- need to be involved on offense. Philadelphia did leave San Francisco with a win on Monday Night Football in Week 4. But let's be real, it was ugly. Another game under seven yards per attempt for Wentz, with 194 total yards through the air. One touchdown. One pick. Three sacks. And not even Forrest could save Eagles receivers from limping into the training room this season. Burnett saw the field in Week 4, on offense, so that's a start. But not being targeted cannot happen again.

As for Butler, he could seriously help Philadelphia's problems at tight end. Zach Ertz? Great player. But he's fresh off a game in which he averaged 2.25 yards per catch. Yes. 2.25 yards. Nine yards on four catches. That's less production than Forrest and Lieutenant Dan had when they first starting shrimping together. Dallas Goedert is still out a few weeks away from returning too. Just last year, the Eagles were on the cutting edge of an analytics-based suggestion to utilize more "12" personnel -- two tight ends -- as they led the league using that grouping 52% of the time, per Sharp Football Stats. Now, current third tight end Richard Rodgers has been on the field for 19.5% of the snaps and has five catches for 50 yards to show for it. Butler deserves a shot.

One more alumni to campaign for -- Ron'Dell Carter, whom the Colts snagged from the Cowboys in late September. Yes, Indianapolis' defense has been lights out to begin the season. It's first in defensive DVOA. Second against the pass. Fifth-best against the run. Caveat time -- the Colts have played Gardner Minshew -- who kind of diced them -- Kirk Cousins before Justin Jefferson was inserted into a full-time role, Nick Foles, and Sam Darnold. Woof. More specifically for Carter, a powerful, springy edge rusher, Indianapolis is currently in 28th in pressure-creation rate at 27.1%. Sure, some of that could be due to a soft, prevent-style defense while the Colts have enjoyed large second-half leads, but they're going to want to get after the quarterback more frequently with games against Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and Ben Roethlisberger still on the schedule.

And that concludes my campaign for PSPR alums. I will stand up for them as fervently as Forrest did when he saw that creepy hippie Wesley slap Jenny.

Unless we see movement over the weekend, we hit a snag in PSPR call-ups this week. So the tracker still reads nine call-ups from six different players. And I've add one new member for Week 5.

For those who missed it in the PSPR's 2020 debut, I'm only including practice squadders who are rookies, second-year players, or third-year players. That's it. And it aligns perfectly with my niche area of expertise, because the 2018 draft class is the first I fully evaluated as CBS Sports' NFL Draft analyst.

And as you'll see below, I couldn't resist ranking more players, given the increase in practice squad sizes this season. To run parallel with the league's figure, I hope to write about 16 individuals every Friday, 10 officially in the rankings and six honorable mentions.

1. Deontay Burnett, WR, Eagles



Burnett was one of my first draft crushes, someone who finished as a second-round talent on my first Big Board at CBS Sports in 2018. At USC, he often was Sam Darnold's first read. In 2017, he caught 86 passes for 1,114 yards with nine touchdowns. He's a small but sudden slot wideout who can separate underneath and at the intermediate level. Why did I like him so much more than your average inside receiver? Burnett played bigger than his nearly 6-0, 186-pound frame. No pass was seemingly too far out in front of him. Burnett has played sparingly through two seasons, but later in his rookie season, he was elevated to the Jets active roster and demonstrated he still had a connection with Darnold. He had a four-catch, 61-yard effort in late October and a five-grab, 73-yard performance against the Patriots to end the year. Burnett proved in Week 3 he can get open and make catches in this league. In Week 4, he was elevated to the 53-man roster but only ran 10 routes and was not targeted by Carson Wentz.

2. Robert Foster, WR, Packers



Foster's an enigma. Barely produces at Alabama, but runs 4.41 at nearly 6-2 and 198 pounds. Makes the Bills' roster as an undrafted free agent but hardly plays in his first two months of his rookie season in 2018. Then? He registers 25 catches for 511 yards (20.4 yards per) with three scores in the NFL and looks like the future No. 1 in Buffalo. In his sophomore campaign, injuries keep him off the field, as they do John Brown and Cole Beasley. Foster had three catches for 64 yards last season. Three catches. That's it! With Stefon Diggs and rookie Gabriel Davis, who pieced together an awesome summer, the Bills released Foster, and the Packers grabbed him off waivers. If healthy, Foster has the size and pure speed to be a deep-play specialist with Aaron Rodgers.

3. Benito Jones, DL, Dolphins

Jones popped at the Senior Bowl, and I remember being impressed watching him on the flight down to Mobile, Alabama. He finished as my No. 198 overall prospect in the 2020 class -- ironically one spot ahead of PSPR alum Ron'Dell Carter -- but went undrafted. At 6-1 and 316 pounds with a poor combine performance on his resume, Jones doesn't look like he'd fit in today's NFL. But there is plenty of power in his hands, and some first-step quickness to threaten through one of the middle gaps. Miami's second-to-last in defensive DVOA heading into Week 5, and outside of 2019 first-round pick Christian Wilkins, no Dolphins defensive tackle has played particularly well to start the year.

4. Antoine Brooks, S, Steelers

Brooks looks the part of a trendy safety-linebacker hybrid at 5-11 and 220 pounds. He's not fast -- he ran 4.64 at the combine -- but his short-area quickness and instincts were both outstanding on film at Maryland. Brooks overflowed the stat sheet in 2018 and 2019 with a combined 155 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two picks, and eight pass breakups. He's often the first to (correctly) react to where the offense plans to go with the football, will make plays in coverage at the short-to-intermediate level. And he is a sure tackler. He has the athleticism to sift through the traffic to get the ball carrier too.

5. Robert Davis, WR, Raiders

Davis, who I labeled "The Practice Squad Julio Jones" last year, is back. And it feels good. To summarize what Davis brings to the field -- he's 6-3 and 210 pounds and had a combine performance in 2018 nearly identical to Jones' in 2011. Yeah, that freaky. He suffered a bad knee injury in his rookie season and was lost for the year after an encouraging camp. He then lived on the Redskins then Eagles practice squads and most recently was waived/injured by Philadelphia. I was bummed, and thought it might be the end of the road for Davis, given the injuries. Now he's back, and the Raiders have injuries of their own at receiver.

6. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Eagles



Early in the 2020 pre-draft process, there was an early-round buzz for Wanogho. Injuries led to a precipitous fall to the sixth round, but the tools are there for the Nigeria-born former Auburn star to ultimately be the bookend tackle to Andre Dillard in Philadelphia, a club that's been outstanding at the tackle positions for a while now. Wanogho plays with requisite knee bend, so he's not easily fork-lifted by smaller rushers, and he's explosive off the snap and in the screen game. With better punch timing and added weight, he can be a consistent pass-protecting tackle in the NFL. This season, he'd mostly be useful getting to the second level in the run game.

I just can't quit Jennings, even though I doubt we see him on the field for a while after that Brandon Aiyuk hurdle touchdown on Monday Night Football in Week 4. Deebo Samuel is back too. I still think San Francisco could use more depth -- and size? -- at receiver, and Jennings would fit right into Kyle Shanahan's YAC-based passing offense.

8. Scottie Phillips, RB, Texans

Phillips is this small, twitchy back you think would have no power to his game. Then he runs through a linebacker and breaks off a 60-yard touchdown run. Well, that's what he did at Ole Miss at least. He was on the draft radar two year ago as a key member of those Ole Miss teams with D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown. But his senior season saw his yards-per-carry average dip to 4.3 from 6.1. He then tested poorly at the combine, which further pushed him down boards, but he plays more athletic than his workout numbers indicate. Phillips' game is predicated on suddenness through the hole, some bounce, and straight-ahead contact balance.

Fields is a bit of a mystery because he was barely a part-time player during his career at Clemson yet flashed when he got onto the field for the Tigers. He looked the part at the Senior Bowl in 2019, ran 4.37 at a close to 5-10 and 192 pounds. His twitch is undeniable to click-and-close on short routes or follow when receivers completely change directions. As a rookie, Fields played just six snaps, but he has the natural talent to be a versatile inside-outside cornerback. There's plenty of youth in Minnesota's secondary now after the team heavily invested there in the draft.

10. Jaleel Scott, WR, Jets

Scott, originally a fourth-round pick by the Ravens, essentially had a redshirt year to get stronger as a rookie then in Year 2 led the Ravens in receiving during the preseason. Now he's on a hapless Jets club that could use Wayne Chrebet and Laveranues Coles at this juncture given the widespread injuries in its receiver room. Scott is nearly 6-5 and 218 pounds and excels when he needs to extend to make a catch outside his frame.

Honorable Mentions



Marcell Ateman, WR, Raiders

To date, Ateman has been on the field for 511 snaps across two seasons in his NFL career and has 20 grabs for 270 yards and a touchdown. While he's unlikely to play much if Las Vegas' receivers stay healthy, Ateman's produced when given the opportunity and brings a big-play element to the field not because of his speed but because of his gigantic catch radius at nearly 6-foot-5. It might be a while before he sees the field because of the glut of receivers Las Vegas has, but Ateman can play.

Duke Williams, WR, Bills

Williams was signed by the Bills in early January of 2019 to one of those futures contracts that are almost always overlooked and lead nowhere. But the physical rebounder made the team, scored a game-winning touchdown in a vital win over the Titans in Tennessee and had four catches for 49 yards in Buffalo's playoff defeat at the hands of the Texans. He can play.

Lavert Hill, CB, Chiefs

Hill's press-man experience should get him on the field in his rookie season at some point, although he lacks imposing size and length at 5-10 and 190 pounds with short arms. He gets grabby when trying to run with speedsters down the field, and refs will have a field day with his over-aggressiveness. However, Hill's feet hit the ground like lightning bolts, and his hips look like they disconnect from his lower half when he changes direction. Hill's twitched up, so he can really mirror those intricate routes.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals

Morgan was a mainstay on the PSPR last year and has three catches for 18 yards on his NFL resume. In short, he hardly played as a rookie. At Nebraska, it was impossible finding a game in which Morgan didn't pop. His receptions and receiving-yard total increased in all four seasons with the Huskers, and he rocked the agility drills at the combine. He's a wiry-framed running back with the football in his hands in space.

Stephen Sullivan, TE, Seahawks

Of course, Sullivan didn't receive many targets in 2019 at LSU given the presence of Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the roster. He's a fine candidate to be a better pro than he was a college player because of his size/speed combination and the fact he's playing with Russell Wilson, probably the best deep-ball thrower in the NFL. Sullivan blew away everyone at the Senior Bowl by continually winning down the field then ran 4.66 at 6-5 and 248 pounds at the combine. There's not much nuance to his game right now, but Sullivan is magnificently long -- 35 3/8-inch arms -- and can really run.

J.R. Reed, S, Rams

Reed has NFL bloodlines -- his dad Jake Reed was Cris Carter's sidekick for a period in Minnesota -- and the former Georgia safety has similar speed when ranging from the deep middle in coverage. He intercepted five passes and broke up 14 more in three years with the Bulldogs and is a big safety at 6-1, 202. There's not one area in which he particularly excels. Reed's specialty is that he's extremely well-rounded in all phases of the game.