1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

He won MVP last year, but Allen has been even better to start 2025. Buffalo is undefeated in large part because he's doing everything at a high level. His 10 total scores rank second among all quarterbacks, and he spreads the ball all over.

2 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

The Ravens' declining defense was just what he needed to get going. Xavier Worthy's's return also helped. Mahomes has remained his acrobatic self all year, but now he's finally primed to settle into a big-play passing rhythm. (+7)

3 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Ever since Detroit's tough start against the Packers, Goff's been locked in as the machine-like pocket passer he is when provided decent protection. He's hitting close to 74% of his throws while driving the NFL's top-scoring attack. (+2)

4 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Streakiness continues to affect Hurts and the Eagles' passing game, which is either humming or nonexistent. But how can we doubt his resolve? He's still protecting the ball with vigor. The man always finds a way to come out on top.

5 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

His lackadaisical last-minute pace in Week 4's overtime tie nearly cost Green Bay the game, but Love was otherwise brilliant while lofting the ball downfield. His picture-perfect touch makes great use of the Packers' young receiver depth. (+2)

6 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Puka Nacua is on a record pace (+2)

7 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

He dazzled as an early season MVP candidate out of the gate, but Herbert came back down to earth without a healthy front against the Giants. Now we see whether the Chargers' golden boy can properly respond to adversity. (-4)

8 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Mayfield practically dragged the Buccaneers to a 3-0 start with late-game zeal, but his moxie wasn't enough to overcome the persistent Eagles in Week 4. Mike Evans' absence out wide is significant, challenging the club's overall rhythm. (-2)

9 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Prescott's certainly not immune to a dud, as evidenced by forced throws in the Cowboys' Week 3 loss to Chicago, but on the whole, he's been confident and accurate while compensating for a horrid defense, even while missing CeeDee Lamb. (+5)

10 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

As is often the case, the Steelers remain magnets for tight games. Yet Rodgers, at 41, was a legitimate difference maker in the club's win over Minnesota in Dublin. On quick releases, he's proven that he's still got a winning zip on his passes. (+2)

11 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

After two games on the sidelines while nursing a knee sprain, Daniels is set to reclaim his job against a tough defense in the Chargers. We know he can glide, but will he be at full speed? This has been a slightly bumpy start to Year 2.

12 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

Don't look now, but for the second straight autumn, the journeyman looks like the right bet (+4)

13 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

The Patriots may not yet warrant everyone's trust as an emergent contender, but they seem to have found "the guy" under center. Maye is athletic enough to offset O-line concerns, and he's been impressively efficient when called upon. (+4)

14 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

Much-improved as a downfield passer in his magically calm start (-4)

15 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

"Pretty" isn't always the right word to describe Nix, whose Broncos are often working to overcome self-inflicted wounds. But boy is this kid feisty. For every curious dart that he throws, he tends to come back with a pinpoint laser. He's a fighter.

16 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Like Nix, his 2024 NFL Draft classmate, Williams has been more mercurial than steady so far. His scrappy elusiveness and rocket arm have kept Chicago competitive under first-time coach Ben Johnson, however, and his arrow is still trending up. (-2)

17 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

Finally, some life from the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year: Stroud unleashed a near-flawless outing against the lowly Titans to restore some order to Houston's attack, also flexing his muscles with some positive pre-snap reads. (+7)

19 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Another week, another relatively quiet outing from the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick. At least he didn't give the ball away through the air. You just wonder how long the Jaguars can keep leaning on their takeaway-happy defense in the AFC South. (+1)

20 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Arizona doesn't always give Murray adequate support out wide, but No. 1 is equally erratic as the point guard. On some drives, his shiftiness leads to impressive on-the-move ropes. On other drives, he floats the ball right to the defense. It's puzzling. (-1)

21 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Tagovailoa took two major steps forward in Monday's win over the Jets: He didn't give the ball away in crunch time, and he kept himself on the field, even while his top target, Tyreek Hill, suffered a major injury. The climb is still uphill from here. (+2)

22 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB

After a renaissance of sorts in Seattle, Smith appears to be reverting to his riskiest tendencies in Las Vegas, throwing far too many passes into traffic when the situation doesn't call for such aggression. As a result, he leads the NFL in picks with seven. (-4)

23 Carson Wentz Minnesota Vikings QB

After cruising to a win with a major cushion in his first start in place of J.J. McCarthy, Wentz was asked to do quite a bit more overseas, and he paid for it with a pair of picks. He still provides veteran pizzazz, but he needs play-calling support. (-1)

24 Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB

One start in, Dart is already a winner in the eyes of Giants fans, both literally and figuratively. He wasn't flawless against the Chargers, but his legs were a real X factor, opening up New York's offense even as Malik Nabers left due to injury. (+3)

25 Mac Jones San Francisco 49ers QB

Brock Purdy returned to the lineup in Week 4, only to aggravate a toe injury in a turnover-riddled loss to Jacksonville. It could be Jones' turn again on a short week. He fared reasonably well in two previous starts as Kyle Shanahan's distributor.

26 Justin Fields New York Jets QB

If not for Fields' athleticism, the Jets might've lost in even uglier fashion on Monday night. He remains a true marvel on the move. Unfortunately for this rebuilding club, Fields driving the ball with any consistency as a passer also remains a concern.

27 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB

The Saints keep losing, and Rattler is kind of just along for the ride. He's not necessarily transcending the mess, but he's also not entirely deflated by it, which is a credit to his persistence. Rookie Tyler Shough may still get a chance soon. (+2)

28 Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns QB

Fresh on the scene in place of Joe Flacco, the rookie third-round pick may not be capable of transforming Cleveland's makeshift offense, but his upside as a quick-strike passer could at least raise the floor.

29 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Nothing is very promising in Tennessee right now. Ward has shown us very quickly he's got highlight-reel arm talent, but that doesn't mean much if the structure and rhythm aren't there to go with it. Coach Brian Callahan is under a lot of heat. (-3)

30 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Coach Dave Canales keeps defending his guy, which is a testament to Young's own leadership. But it's hard to get around the fact that the Panthers have consistently been one of the least effective passing attacks with him as the point guard. (-2)

31 Cooper Rush Baltimore Ravens QB

Lamar Jackson was loose with the ball before exiting Week 4, and now he's set to be sidelined for a while with a hamstring issue. That spells trouble for an already injury-ravaged Baltimore group. Rush's only effective NFL starts came in Dallas.

32 Jake Browning Cincinnati Bengals QB