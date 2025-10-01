Week 5 NFL QB Power Rankings: How far did Cowboys' Dak Prescott leap after OT thriller? Jordan Love also rises
Assessing all the NFL's starting signal-callers after five weeks of 2025
Quarterbacks. They make the NFL go 'round.
If money talks, then the league's biggest contracts confirm it: This position is easily the most integral in every team's hunt for a championship. The truth is a bit more complex: Every signal-caller is often only as good as his setup and situation, though a select few register as transcendent talents.
No matter how you slice it, the guys who touch the ball on just about every play make a difference.
So which NFL teams are best equipped to make a run thanks to what they've got under center? Which ones boast either the game's most gifted or most fortunate passers at this moment? And which others might be in dire need of a change? We're taking stock of all 32 starters right here.
These rankings will change as the season unfolds; they're built to tell the story of each quarterback's respective rise and/or fall. Now where do the big names stack up at this juncture, going into Week 5?
We present our fifth edition of 2025 Quarterback Power Rankings:
|1
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
|He won MVP last year, but Allen has been even better to start 2025. Buffalo is undefeated in large part because he's doing everything at a high level. His 10 total scores rank second among all quarterbacks, and he spreads the ball all over.
|2
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
|The Ravens' declining defense was just what he needed to get going. Xavier Worthy's's return also helped. Mahomes has remained his acrobatic self all year, but now he's finally primed to settle into a big-play passing rhythm. (+7)
|3
Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB
|Ever since Detroit's tough start against the Packers, Goff's been locked in as the machine-like pocket passer he is when provided decent protection. He's hitting close to 74% of his throws while driving the NFL's top-scoring attack. (+2)
|4
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB
|Streakiness continues to affect Hurts and the Eagles' passing game, which is either humming or nonexistent. But how can we doubt his resolve? He's still protecting the ball with vigor. The man always finds a way to come out on top.
|5
Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB
|His lackadaisical last-minute pace in Week 4's overtime tie nearly cost Green Bay the game, but Love was otherwise brilliant while lofting the ball downfield. His picture-perfect touch makes great use of the Packers' young receiver depth. (+2)
|6
Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB
|Puka Nacua is on a record pace hauling in passes for the Rams, and he can thank Stafford for the heavy volume. He may be aging, but the old-timer is still rifling it with conviction. Los Angeles might still be NFC West favorite if he's upright. (+2)
|7
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
|He dazzled as an early season MVP candidate out of the gate, but Herbert came back down to earth without a healthy front against the Giants. Now we see whether the Chargers' golden boy can properly respond to adversity. (-4)
|8
Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
|Mayfield practically dragged the Buccaneers to a 3-0 start with late-game zeal, but his moxie wasn't enough to overcome the persistent Eagles in Week 4. Mike Evans' absence out wide is significant, challenging the club's overall rhythm. (-2)
|9
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB
|Prescott's certainly not immune to a dud, as evidenced by forced throws in the Cowboys' Week 3 loss to Chicago, but on the whole, he's been confident and accurate while compensating for a horrid defense, even while missing CeeDee Lamb. (+5)
|10
Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB
|As is often the case, the Steelers remain magnets for tight games. Yet Rodgers, at 41, was a legitimate difference maker in the club's win over Minnesota in Dublin. On quick releases, he's proven that he's still got a winning zip on his passes. (+2)
|11
Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB
|After two games on the sidelines while nursing a knee sprain, Daniels is set to reclaim his job against a tough defense in the Chargers. We know he can glide, but will he be at full speed? This has been a slightly bumpy start to Year 2.
|12
Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB
|Don't look now, but for the second straight autumn, the journeyman looks like the right bet at quarterback for a new team. Resilient and live-armed in the pocket, Darnold currently leads all starters with an average of 9.1 yards per throw. (+4)
|13
Drake Maye New England Patriots QB
|The Patriots may not yet warrant everyone's trust as an emergent contender, but they seem to have found "the guy" under center. Maye is athletic enough to offset O-line concerns, and he's been impressively efficient when called upon. (+4)
|14
Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB
|Much-improved as a downfield passer in his magically calm start for the Colts, Jones finally hit a bit of a wall against a legit defense in the Rams in Week 4, tossing an ill-fated pick to seal Indy's first loss. Let's see how he responds. (-4)
|15
Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB
|"Pretty" isn't always the right word to describe Nix, whose Broncos are often working to overcome self-inflicted wounds. But boy is this kid feisty. For every curious dart that he throws, he tends to come back with a pinpoint laser. He's a fighter.
|16
Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB
|Like Nix, his 2024 NFL Draft classmate, Williams has been more mercurial than steady so far. His scrappy elusiveness and rocket arm have kept Chicago competitive under first-time coach Ben Johnson, however, and his arrow is still trending up. (-2)
|17
C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB
|Finally, some life from the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year: Stroud unleashed a near-flawless outing against the lowly Titans to restore some order to Houston's attack, also flexing his muscles with some positive pre-snap reads. (+7)
|18
Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons QB
|Too many people went haywire after Penix's sloppy two-pick performance in Week 3, and he responded with his held high, dicing up the Commanders to reaffirm his gig as Atlanta's point guard. He's adept at finding Bijan Robinson. (+7)
|19
Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|Another week, another relatively quiet outing from the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick. At least he didn't give the ball away through the air. You just wonder how long the Jaguars can keep leaning on their takeaway-happy defense in the AFC South. (+1)
|20
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
|Arizona doesn't always give Murray adequate support out wide, but No. 1 is equally erratic as the point guard. On some drives, his shiftiness leads to impressive on-the-move ropes. On other drives, he floats the ball right to the defense. It's puzzling. (-1)
|21
Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB
|Tagovailoa took two major steps forward in Monday's win over the Jets: He didn't give the ball away in crunch time, and he kept himself on the field, even while his top target, Tyreek Hill, suffered a major injury. The climb is still uphill from here. (+2)
|22
Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB
|After a renaissance of sorts in Seattle, Smith appears to be reverting to his riskiest tendencies in Las Vegas, throwing far too many passes into traffic when the situation doesn't call for such aggression. As a result, he leads the NFL in picks with seven. (-4)
|23
Carson Wentz Minnesota Vikings QB
|After cruising to a win with a major cushion in his first start in place of J.J. McCarthy, Wentz was asked to do quite a bit more overseas, and he paid for it with a pair of picks. He still provides veteran pizzazz, but he needs play-calling support. (-1)
|24
Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB
|One start in, Dart is already a winner in the eyes of Giants fans, both literally and figuratively. He wasn't flawless against the Chargers, but his legs were a real X factor, opening up New York's offense even as Malik Nabers left due to injury. (+3)
|25
Mac Jones San Francisco 49ers QB
|Brock Purdy returned to the lineup in Week 4, only to aggravate a toe injury in a turnover-riddled loss to Jacksonville. It could be Jones' turn again on a short week. He fared reasonably well in two previous starts as Kyle Shanahan's distributor.
|26
Justin Fields New York Jets QB
|If not for Fields' athleticism, the Jets might've lost in even uglier fashion on Monday night. He remains a true marvel on the move. Unfortunately for this rebuilding club, Fields driving the ball with any consistency as a passer also remains a concern.
|27
Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB
|The Saints keep losing, and Rattler is kind of just along for the ride. He's not necessarily transcending the mess, but he's also not entirely deflated by it, which is a credit to his persistence. Rookie Tyler Shough may still get a chance soon. (+2)
|28
Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns QB
|Fresh on the scene in place of the aging, slumping Joe Flacco, the rookie third-round pick may not be capable of transforming Cleveland's makeshift offense, but his upside as a quick-strike passer could at least raise the floor.
|29
Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB
|Nothing is very promising in Tennessee right now. Ward has shown us very quickly he's got highlight-reel arm talent, but that doesn't mean much if the structure and rhythm aren't there to go with it. Coach Brian Callahan is under a lot of heat. (-3)
|30
Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB
|Coach Dave Canales keeps defending his guy, which is a testament to Young's own leadership. But it's hard to get around the fact that the Panthers have consistently been one of the least effective passing attacks with him as the point guard. (-2)
|31
Cooper Rush Baltimore Ravens QB
|Lamar Jackson was loose with the ball before exiting Week 4, and now he's set to be sidelined for a while with a hamstring issue. That spells trouble for an already injury-ravaged Baltimore group. Rush's only effective NFL starts came in Dallas.
|32
Jake Browning Cincinnati Bengals QB
|It's panic time in Cincinnati, where Browning looks nothing like the steady fill-in who replaced an injured Joe Burrow two years ago. The Bengals are headed straight for a lost season unless they consider a last-second upgrade here. (-1)