Week 5 NFL schedule: Time for Rams offense to prove itself, plus more intrigues

Here's the schedule for Sunday and Monday in Week 5, along with 10 things that intrigue me:

Schedule

Sunday

Cardinals at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bills at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Panthers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Chargers at New York Giants , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cleveland Browns vs. Jets, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

49ers at Colts, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Miami Dolphins vs. Titans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Ravens at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Rams vs. Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Packers at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Kansas City Chiefs at Texans, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Vikings at Bears, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

The Los Angeles Rams offense against the Seattle Seahawks defense

The Rams surprisingly lead the league in scoring, averaging 35.5 points per game. Jared Goff is playing well and Todd Gurley is back running like he did as a rookie. When you face the Seattle defense, it's always a challenge. But this version has struggled against the run, giving up 142.5 yards per game on the ground. That could be good news for Gurley. At some point, the Seattle defense will turn it around. They've been dominant over the years, but not so far this season. Is this the week they get back to being dominant? Or are the Rams for real on offense?

Can Cam Newton keep it going against the Detroit Lions ' defense?

Newton came out of his three-game funk last week against the New England Patriots to lead them to an upset victory. He had some big passing plays and ran the ball as well. But the Lions defense is a bigger challenge, tying for fourth in the league in points allowed. Newton had shoulder surgery in the offseason, and last week was the first time he looked like the Newton of 2015 when he won the league MVP. Even so, he's playing consecutive road games and had the controversy this week over his comments regarding a female reporter. This is a big challenge for Newton.

Can Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys match last year's excitement?

Anytime these two storied franchises get together, it's a treat. But if they can replicate -- or come close to replicating -- their playoff game from last January, this will be fun. That day, the Packers upset the Cowboys, 34-31, at AT&T Stadium behind a late-game drive by Aaron Rodgers and a 51-yard field goal by Mason Crosby . That game was a quarterback shootout with Rodgers throwing for 355 yards and two touchdowns and Dak Prescott throwing for 302 yards and three scores. Please, please, give us something close to that again.

How will Chicago Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky fare in his first start?

He faces a tough defense that will make it hard for him to get into a rhythm. Trubisky has to be patient. He can't try and make a big play every time he goes back to throw. Check downs are OK in the NFL. The Minnesota pass rush is good, and I would recommend he try and stay away from corner Xavier Rhodes . The Bears are making the right decision to play him, especially since it's at home. Get on with him being the starter, no matter what happens, since he is the future of the Bears.

Deshaun Watson vs. the Chiefs defense

Watson was really good last week in the blowout of the Tennessee Titans , but now must face a Chiefs defense that will provide a bigger challenge. Watson's mobility should be key in this one since the Chiefs can pressure the quarterback. There is a book now on Watson with his three starts, so that could help the Chiefs get a beat on him.

Can EJ Manuel play well in place of the injured Derek Carr ?

Carr will miss this week with a back injury, and it could be a few weeks after that. That means Manuel will step in as the starter. He played well in relief last week against Denver, but a late-game interception ended the Oakland Raiders ' chances of beating Denver. The Baltimore Ravens have issues on offense, but their defense will be a challenge for Manuel. He has to be aware of safeties Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson at all times.

Will the Dolphins offense come out the funk?

The Dolphins have the worst scoring offense in the league, averaging 8.3 points per game. A lot of the blame has been put on quarterback Jay Cutler , but it's much more than that. The line has been bad, the running game hasn't worked and the receivers haven't won enough. Oh, and Cutler has been bad. The Titans are 30th in the league in points allowed at 31.5 per game. That could be just what the Dolphins need.

Will Le'Veon Bell run wild vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars ' league-worst run defense?

Bell got off to a slow start after holding out and missing the preseason, but he seemed back to his old ways last week, rushing for 144 yards and two scores and catching four passes for 42 yards against the Ravens. The Jaguars are giving up 165.5 yards per game on the ground, which could mean a day for Bell to run wild.

How many sacks will Khalil Mack get against a bad Ravens line?

The Ravens have only given up nine sacks, but it's seemed like a lot more. They've had injury issues on the line all season long, and now must face one of the league's best pass rushers. Mack has four sacks, getting two last week against Denver. He seems like he's ready to get on a roll, which won't be good for Joe Flacco .

Can Andy Dalton stay hot vs. a good Buffalo defense?



The Bengals didn't score a point in their first two games, which led to offensive coordinator Ken Zampese being fired. In the two games under Bill Lazor, Dalton is 46-for-57 for 498 yards with six touchdowns and no picks. But this Buffalo Bills defense is tops in the league in scoring at 13.5 points per game. They are 11th in passing yards per game and have 11 sacks, which is tied for ninth in the league. This will be a big challenge for Dalton.