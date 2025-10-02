We've seen some notable upsets across all four weeks of the 2025 NFL season so far, but which underdogs will emerge victorious in Week 5? We've put together a three-leg Week 5 NFL parlay at Caesars Sportsbook made up of underdogs on the money line. If you are interested in NFL betting and placing wagers of your own, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 5 upsets parlay

Giants (+105) at Saints

Buccaneers (+158) at Seahawks

Jaguars (+158) vs. Chiefs

Final odds: +1265 (wager $100 to win $1,265)



Giants (+105) at Saints

The Saints are still searching for their first win of the year, and their next crack at getting over the hump is against a Giants squad that upset the Chargers last week for their first win of 2025. The Saints are slim favorites at home, which makes sense considering the Giants are 1-3 and New Orleans has been competitive in three of its four games so far, including last week against the Bills.

The Giants, though, appear to have new juice with Jaxson Dart at quarterback and Cam Skattebo at running back. The all-rookie backfield did just enough to beat Los Angeles 21-18 last week, with Dart throwing for one touchdown and running for another while Skattebo had 90 all-purpose yards. The big question for New York is replacing star receiver Malik Nabers, who is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Even with Nabers out, the Giants can lean on Dart's legs as well as Skattebo to keep this close and pull it out in the end, especially against a Saints offense that's averaging just 16.5 points per game so far.

Buccaneers (+158) at Seahawks

The Hawks are 3-1 to begin 2025, as are the Buccaneers, who head to the Pacific Northwest for this battle of NFC contenders. The Bucs fell in a close one last week to the Eagles, while Seattle had a mini-bye after beating the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football last week.

The Seahawks' once-fabled home-field advantage has waned in recent years. Mike Macdonald has been stellar on the road, but he's just 4-7 in Seattle in his year-plus as head coach. Even Pete Carroll's final three years didn't go that well at home as the Seahawks were 13-12 at Lumen Field.

Tampa has had some magic with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, and the big questions are whether he'll have Bucky Irving in the backfield and Mike Evans to throw the ball to. Even if those two are out, the Bucs have plenty of offensive firepower to lean on. Seattle has been more susceptible through the air than on the ground so far, and we just saw Kyler Murray lead a late charge last week against the Seahawks' defense.

The Bucs' defensive front can also take this game over against a poor Seattle offensive line and a Seahawks run game that has yet to get going. If Sam Darnold has to win the game through the air, the Bucs can speed him up and potentially cause some plays that remind us of the Darnold of old.

Jaguars (+158) vs. Chiefs

How about those Jags? Jacksonville is 3-1 and is coming off its best win of the year with a victory over a previously-unbeaten 49ers squad. The Jaguars now host a Chiefs team that dismantled the Ravens at home to get back to .500.

Jacksonville is actually pretty close to being 4-0 on the year, and the team's defense looks much improved while Travis Etienne looks rejuvenated in Liam Coen's new offensive system. The Chiefs looked as good on offense as they have in a long time last week, but Baltimore has arguably the NFL's worst defense in 2025.

This will be a telling game for the Jaguars. If they can win or even keep it close, Jacksonville will have to be taken seriously as both an AFC South and wild card contender. The Chiefs have had a tendency to play in very close games the last few years, so the Jags should have every opportunity to hang in there. If Trevor Lawrence can avoid mistakes against Steve Spagnuolo's defense and get the ball to Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, this may be the game we're talking about after Week 5.