There's another heavy slate of inter-conference matchups to place Week 6 NFL bets on as there's only one Sunday divisional game. Patriots vs. Saints (+3.5), Colts vs. Cardinals (+6.5), Jaguars vs. Seahawks (-1.5) and Chiefs vs. Lions (+2.5) on SNF are just some of those contests, while if searching for a larger Week 6 NFL spread, there's Bengals vs. Packers (-14). You could not only target these games with football picks or a Week 6 NFL parlay, but the stars that make up those teams like Stefon Diggs, Jonathan Taylor, Patrick Mahomes and Jahmyr Gibbs could factor into NFL DFS picks, in Week 6 Fantasy football lineups, or in NFL player props.

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL betting picks since its inception. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 6 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Buffalo Bills (-4.5, 48.5) covering against the Falcons on Monday night. The model has Buffalo covering in over 70% of simulations.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has the Rams' Kyren Williams as one of its top value picks at running back, while the Chargers' Keenan Allen is among the best values at receiver for Sunday's main slate.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end in your leagues. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 6 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. Las Vegas' Tre Tucker is projected to be a top-20 Fantasy receiver this week.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 41-21 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. One of its favorite picks is the Cowboys (-3.5) covering at Carolina, which cashes almost 60% of the time in an A-rated pick.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Analyst R.J. White, who is 47-19 (+2439) over his last 66 Packers ATS picks, has revealed his best bets for Week 6. He is backing the Bengals (+14.5) to cover versus Green Bay, saying, "this is an inflated number... my line is Packers -10.5 here."

Eric Cohen, who is 50-27-1 (65%) on his straight-up NFL picks this season, has exact score predictions for all 15 games. He is high on the Buccaneers (-3, 47.5) to defeat the 49ers, 28-21, on Sunday.

Giants vs. Eagles 'Thursday Night Football' picks

Giants vs. Eagles 'Thursday Night Football' picks

One of two divisional games in NFL Week 6, the Eagles (-7.5) will look to get back on track versus the Giants after Philly lost on Sunday for the first time since before Christmas. Philadelphia has won seven of the last eight meetings, but New York has been reenergized by rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo. SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani, who is 26-13 (+1597.5) over his last 39 NFL player props is backing Saquon Barkley to score 2+ touchdowns (+400). The SportsLine model also has revealed an A-rated spread pick that hits over 60% of the time.

Chiefs vs. Lions 'Sunday Night Football' picks

A potential Super Bowl preview has one of the slimmest Week 6 NFL spreads, with Kansas City as 2.5-point home favorites over Detroit. Since 2021 the Chiefs have the most straight-up NFL victories, while the Lions have the most spread wins over that span. SportsLine's model likes the Under (52.5) to hit in well over 50% of simulations, projecting 51 combined points. It also has revealed its spread and money-line predictions. See Lions vs. Chiefs picks from the SportsLine advanced model here.