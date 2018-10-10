Week 6 NFL injuries: Evan Engram ruled out for Thursday, Greg Olsen practices for Panthers

The Eagles lose a running back but get one back for "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6, while the Giants thought they could have their starting tight end back in the fold until he missed practice on Wednesday and was ruled out.

We'll break down the injuries you need to know about for that matchup below before digging in to each team playing on Sunday's initial injury report for Week 6. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Eagles (-3) at Giants

The Eagles are hurting at two key positions: running back and safety. Jay Ajayi was placed on injured reserve this week with a torn ACL, and Sproles remains sidelined with a hamstring issue. The good news is that Corey Clement (quad) is good to go after practicing in full this week. He'll pair with Wendell Smallwood to handle the bulk of the team's snaps at running back. At safety, Rodney McLeod is also on injured reserve, and with Graham out, that means fourth-round rookie Avonte Maddox is set to play a large role again this week after being on the field for every defensive snap last week in a loss to the Vikings.

The Giants will have to make do another week without Engram, who returned to limited practice early in the week but missed Wednesday's session before being ruled out. Compounding the issue at the position is that Ellison, who has been filling in, is no lock to play either after limited practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. Scott Simonson, who has two catches since entering the league in 2014, would be the next man up.

Wednesday's injury reports

Cardinals at Vikings (-10.5)

Chargers (-1) at Browns

Bears (-3) at Dolphins

Panthers at Redskins (-1)

Greg Olsen was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday as he looks to return from a multi-week foot injury. The Panthers tight end had just two catches for 33 yards before fracturing his foot in Week 1. Center Ryan Kalil (neck) practiced in full. Defensive tackle Kawaan Short missed practice with an ankle injury. The Panthers are also set to get Thomas Davis back from suspension this week.

Colts at Jets (-2.5)

Running back Isaiah Crowell (ankle) was one of seven Jets players to miss practice on Wednesday after rushing for 219 yards on 15 carries in Week 5. Other absences include cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quad) and Buster Skrine (concussion). Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (groin) was one of three limited Jets.

Steelers at Bengals (-2.5)

Bengals guard Clint Boling (hip) joined rookie center Billy Price (foot) as non-participants in Wednesday's practice, which could shake up the Bengals' offensive line. Running back Giovani Bernard (knee) also remained sidelined. Receiver John Ross (groin) was limited to start the week, as were four defenders, including defensive ends Michael Johnson (knee) and Carl Lawson (ankle).

Buccaneers at Falcons (-3.5)

Seahawks (-3) vs. Raiders in London

Bills at Texans (-9.5)

Rams (-7) at Broncos

Jaguars (-3) at Cowboys

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Week 6, and it's possible we won't see him back until after the team's Week 9 bye. The Jaguars continue to deal with O-line injuries, with four players either limited or DNP on Wednesday. The D-line could also be an issue, as Malik Jackson (back) didn't practice while Calais Campbell (ankle) and Yannick Ngakoue (shoulder) were limited.

Ravens (-3) at Titans

Chiefs at Patriots (-3.5)

