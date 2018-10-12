Week 6 NFL injuries: Ryan Tannehill, Deshaun Watson questionable to play on Sunday

We know one team will be missing their top running back this week, but several others are also dealing with uncertain backfields heading into Week 6 play. But the biggest injuries of the week could be to quarterbacks.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was downgraded to a limited practice on Friday due to an injury to his right shoulder, and he was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report. Late-week downgrades are never a good sign, and if he can't go, the team would be forced to turn to Brock Osweiler against Khalil Mack and company. Eight other Dolphins were listed as questionable to play Sunday, including left tackle Laremy Tunsil and safety T.J. McDonald, while Cameron Wake was ruled doubtful after missing practice all week. The Bears come out of their bye healthy, with only depth defensive back Marcus Cooper on the shelf.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson also drew a questionable tag on Friday after being limited in practice all week. For what it's worth, Watson indicated he'd definitely play in Week 6 against the Bills, so this may be a case of the team limiting his practice reps and planning on going with their starter barring an unexpected turn of events. Brandon Weeden is the backup in Houston.

The Falcons ruled out Devonta Freeman for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers. Freeman saw his first action since Week 1 against the Steelers last week, but he picked up a new foot injury in the game that will cost him a chance to play in Sunday's divisional tilt. Tevin Coleman steps back into the lead role for Atlanta, with rookie Ito Smith serving as the team's No. 2 back. Coleman has rushed for 225 yards on 61 carries (3.7 yards per carry), while Smith has managed 21 carries for 80 yards this year.

Dalvin Cook has played just once in the last three weeks for the Vikings, rushing for 20 yards on 10 carries in Week 4. It sounds like he should be back this week, though he's said his goal isn't to rush back before he's ready. This would be a great matchup for Cook, as the Cardinals have allowed a league-worst 712 rushing yards this season.

The Redskins are dealing with multiple injuries to their top two running backs, with Adrian Peterson nursing shoulder, knee, and ankle issues and Chris Thompson dealing with knee and rib injuries. Both players were listed as questionable after being limited participants in practice all week. Both seem likely to suit up on Sunday.

Isaiah Crowell rumbled for 219 yards on only 15 carries in his team's blowout win over the Broncos last week, but he might not have the chance for an encore performance this week, as he's questionable to play with an ankle injury, and his status will likely depend on pregame workouts. Crowell is averaging 6.8 yards per carry this year while scoring five touchdowns in five games.

Below, we'll go game by game to discuss what each final injury report means for the matchup and what you need to know before making your picks or setting your Fantasy lineups.

Cardinals at Vikings (-10)



The Cardinals are dealing with a shaky situation on the offensive line, with three starters limited in practice on Friday before drawing questionable tags. Smith and Iupati hadn't practiced all week, while Humphries was also limited on Thursday. Receiver Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring, back) is good to go after being upgraded to full practice on Friday, as are key defenders Josh Bynes (wrist), Tre Boston (shoulder) and Budda Baker (shoulder). The Vikings are down key starters on both sides of the ball, with their left tackle and strong safety out for this matchup. Right tackle Rashod Hill should kick over to the blindside, with rookie Brian O'Neill entering the starting lineup at Hill's normal spot. Jayron Kease and George Iloka are candidates for bigger roles at safety this week. Cook was limited on Friday after practicing in full on Thursday but sounded optimistic about his chances of playing.

Chargers at Browns (PK)

The Chargers could be down two starting tackles again in this matchup with both Okung and Barksdale limited all week in practice. Mike Badgley will fill in at kicker if Sturgis can't go. The Browns are hurting at receiver, with Higgins sidelined all week and Willies fracturing his collarbone in practice on Friday. Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway are set to receive the lion's share of the work at receiver, with Rod Streater and Damion Ratley mixing in. Safety Damarious Randall (knee) is good to go after practicing in full on Friday.

Bears (-3.5) at Dolphins

Bears: DB Marcus Cooper (hamstring) OUT



DB Marcus Cooper (hamstring) OUT Dolphins: DE Cameron Wake (knee) DOUBTFUL; QB Ryan Tannehill (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (quad), WR Jakeem Grant (shoulder), TE A.J. Derby (foot), OT Laremy Tunsil (concussion), DE Andre Branch (knee), OLB Chase Allen (foot), CB Bobby McCain (knee), S T.J. McDonald (foot) QUESTIONABLE



The Bears roll into this matchup healthy coming out of their bye, with rookie receiver Anthony Miller (shoulder) practicing in full this week. Cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring) was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and is also good to go. Brock Osweiler is the No. 2 quarterback behind Tannehill, who's questionable to play after being downgraded to limited. Two receivers are also questionable, but Parker and Grant were both upgraded to full participants in practice on Friday. Tunsil, Branch, Allen and McDonald also practiced in full on Friday, meaning the team could have a lot of their questionable players available for this game.

Panthers at Redskins (-1)

The big news for the Panthers is that Greg Olsen, who practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, appears on track to see his first playing time since suffering a foot injury in the season opener. The star tight end has played in just eight games since the start of the 2017 season, while the Carolina passing game ranks 15th in DVOA this year, per Football Outsiders. Washington is dealing with a ton of injuries on offense, with one lineman likely out and two more questionable, though Williams and Scherff were both practicing in full on Friday. Peterson and Thompson were both limited all week while dealing with multiple injuries, as was Doctson. Crowder missed practice all week and seems unlikely to play, while Richardson was upgraded to a limited practice for the first time on Friday.

Colts at Jets (-2.5)

Hilton and Doyle remain sidelined for the Colts, but Ebron was upgraded to a full practice after missing time earlier in the week. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring) is good to go, and he'll make his season debut in this game. Running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) is also ready to return. Leonard, the team's breakout rookie linebacker, was upgraded to full practice on Friday but still earned the questionable tag. Crowell rolled up 219 yards on only 15 carries for the Jets last week, but he's a game-time decision for this matchup, If he can't go, Bilal Powell, who managed 99 yards on 20 carries himself in Week 5, would presumably pick up more touches. While the Jets are banged up in the secondary, they benefit from the Colts' injuries to their pass catchers.

Steelers at Bengals (-1.5)

Burnett remains sidelined but his replacement, first-round rookie Terrell Edmunds, is good to go for this matchup despite dealing with a calf injury. The Steelers also had linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring) practice in full all week before avoiding a final injury designation. The Bengals could be down two O-linemen after Ogbuehi was limited on Thursday and Friday, but guard Clint Boling (hip) has been cleared after missing practice early in the week. Jackson and Ross were limited all week, and their status for Sunday remains up in the air.

Buccaneers at Falcons (-3)

Howard has a shot at returning to action after the bye after spraining his MCL in Week 4. The tight end was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Friday. Right tackle Demar Dotson (knee) also practiced in full for the first time this week and is good to go. Freeman suffered a foot injury in his return from a previous injury in Week 5 and was unable to practice all week, while Jarrett is out for a second-straight game for a banged-up Falcons defense. Mohamed Sanu (hip) was limited all week but is good to go.

Seahawks (-2.5) vs. Raiders in London

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) and receiver Doug Baldwin (knee) are good to go after practicing in full all week, but Wright is still not ready to make his season debut. Vannett had only one limited practice this week, so he seems on the wrong side of questionable. The Raiders are pretty healthy for their trip across the pond, although they might be a little shaky on the offensive line with Donald Penn heading to injured reserve and Osemele unlikely to play in this game. Jon Feliciano took Osemele's spot at left guard last week and figures to do so again here, while third-rounder Brandon Parker served as the bookend to rookie left tackle Kolton Miller.

Bills at Texans (-10)

Bills: None



None Texans: ILB Brian Peters (ankle), CB Aaron Colvin (ankle) OUT; QB Deshaun Watson (chest) QUESTIONABLE



The Bills roll into Week 6 healthy after all four players dealing with injury practiced in full on Friday, including corner Tre'Davious White (ankle) and safety Micah Hyde (groin). The Texans have a potentially major injury to deal with as Watson has been limited all week before being listed as questionable on Friday. He said earlier in the week he'd definitely play in this game, but the team has given Brandon Weeden extra time in practice with their starter limited, and he'd be the replacement if Watson can't go. Eleven players on the team's injury report didn't get final injury designations, including running back Lamar Miller (chest) and receivers DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Will Fuller (hamstring).

Rams (-7) at Broncos

The Rams only have one injured player on their final report this week, with Cairo Santos continuing to fill in for Zuerlein. Receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp both suffered concussions last week, but both were upgraded to full participants in practice on Friday and are good to go for Sunday. Defensive tackle Michael Brockers is also clear to play after dealing with an ankle issue this week. The Broncos had 12 players on their injury report this week, but 10 of them are fully available for Sunday's big matchup with the Rams. That list includes quarterback Case Keenum, who is dealing with a knee issue but practiced in full all week.

Jaguars (-3) at Cowboys

The Jaguars listed Ramsey as questionable to play this week after he was limited in practice the last two days, though if there's a opponent where you can afford to not have your top corner, it would figure to be against the Cowboys and their limited receiving corps. Wells could be a big absence as he had been filling in at left tackle for Cam Robinson, who's on IR. The team signed Giants castoff Ereck Flowers on Friday. The Cowboys might not have their two best defensive players on Sunday with Lee still out and Lawrence managing only limited practices on Thursday and Friday. Left tackle Tyron Smith is good to go after practicing in full for the first time on Friday.

Ravens (-2.5) at Titans

The Ravens come in dinged-up on defense, though Carr and Levine both practiced in full on Friday. Pierce and Young were upgraded to limited participants in practice on Friday after being sidelined, while Williams has been limited all week. The Titans are also dealing with several injuries on defense, with the linebacker position in particular a cause for concern. Woodyard was limited in practice all week, while Correa was upgraded to a full practice on Friday. Left tackle Taylor Lewan (foot) practiced in full Thursday and Friday and is good to go.

Chiefs at Patriots (-3.5)

The Chiefs will likely be without Berry again at safety, but now Murray will also be missing from the position, stretching the team's depth. They'll also likely not have one of their best players, with Houston missing practice all week as well. All nine questionable players for the Patriots were limited on Friday, and the only one who hasn't been limited all week is Hogan, who missed practice on Thursday. Michel has rushed for 210 yards on 43 carries over the team's last two games, while Gordon scored his first touchdown with the Patriots last week.

49ers at Packers (-9.5)

