Week 6 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Carr, Gronk cleared; Stafford questionable

It's Week 6 in the NFL, and two teams are looking to get their quarterbacks back on the field after struggling without them last week.

The Raiders had no answer for the Ravens at home in Week 5, quickly falling behind 14-0 with EJ Manuel under center en route to a 30-14 loss. Derek Carr had been limited in practice this week, but he practiced in full on Friday and will be under center for the team on Sunday.

On Monday night, we could see two backup quarterbacks square off in the Colts-Titans matchup. The Colts definitely won't have Andrew Luck back for the game, while Marcus Mariota is hoping to play after being limited by a hamstring injury this week. Without him, the Titans fell to the Dolphins and their go-nowhere offense 16-10 in Week 5. The Titans' official final injury report comes out Saturday, but the team is hopeful he will play.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 6.

On to the injuries as they develop. Check back throughout Friday (and check back Saturday for the Monday night game):

Browns at Texans

Browns: LB James Burgess DOUBTFUL; WR Kenny Britt, OT Shon Coleman, C JC Tretter QUESTIONABLE



LB James Burgess DOUBTFUL; WR Kenny Britt, OT Shon Coleman, C JC Tretter QUESTIONABLE Texans: RB Jordan Todman, LB Ben Heeney, CB Kevin Johnson, DB Corey Moore OUT; C Greg Mancz, LB Bernardrick McKinney QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Browns defense continues to get healthier with Jamie Collins ready to return and pair with No. 1 pick Myles Garrett to give the team's pass rush a huge boost. Britt's absence isn't a big loss for the offense. The Texans are of course down J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus in addition to their other back seven injuries on that side of the ball. A depleted Houston defense should give new Browns starting quarterback Kevin Hogan a better chance to succeed on the road.

Patriots at Jets

Patriots: CB Eric Rowe OUT; RB Rex Burkhead QUESTIONABLE



CB Eric Rowe OUT; RB Rex Burkhead QUESTIONABLE Jets: RB Bilal Powell, DE Muhammad Wilkerson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Patriots head into this matchup much healthier than they looked earlier in the week when Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski missed practice despite the team having extra rest off a Monday night matchup. Both practiced in full Friday, as did Dont'a Hightower, Stephon Gilmore and Marcus Cannon, who were all limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Powell and Wilkerson were both unable to practice on Friday, and both seem unlikely to play as a result despite being listed as questionable. The Jets ground game will have Matt Forte, who has battled turf toe for multiple weeks.

Dolphins at Falcons

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker DOUBTFUL; CB Byron Maxwell, CB Xavien Howard QUESTIONABLE



WR DeVante Parker DOUBTFUL; CB Byron Maxwell, CB Xavien Howard QUESTIONABLE Falcons: WR Mohamed Sanu, DL Courtney Upshaw, LB Jermaine Grace OUT; K Matt Bryant QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Dolphins are going to be without one of their key pass-catchers after Parker missed the entire week of practice with an ankle injury, putting more pressure on Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and Jakeem Grant to find success on a passing attack that has had little this year. Sanu remains out for the Falcons coming out of the bye, but star receiver Julio Jones is good to go. Fantasy owners are left in a pickle with Bryant, who managed a limited practice on Friday, questionable with a back injury.

Lions at Saints



Lions: LB Paul Worrilow OUT; QB Matthew Stafford, RB Dwayne Washington, WR Kenny Golladay, OT Rick Wagner, G T.J. Lang, DE Ezekiel Ansah QUESTIONABLE



LB Paul Worrilow OUT; QB Matthew Stafford, RB Dwayne Washington, WR Kenny Golladay, OT Rick Wagner, G T.J. Lang, DE Ezekiel Ansah QUESTIONABLE Saints: WR Willie Snead, OT Terron Armstead, G Andrus Peat QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Lions have a ton of key personnel listed as questionable for this game. Stafford is battling an ankle injury but was able to practice in full all week. Golladay was limited all week and may not be ready to return. Wagner was limited all week and Lang managed just one limited practice; not having either would be a big blow to the Lions offense. The Saints are getting healthy coming out of the bye, with Snead and two key offensive linemen trending in the right direction for Sunday.

Packers at Vikings

Packers: LB Joe Thomas, S Morgan Burnett OUT; LB Ahmad Brooks, CB Kevin King DOUBTFUL; RB Ty Montgomery, OT David Bakhtiari, OT Bryan Bulaga, CB Davon House QUESTIONABLE



LB Joe Thomas, S Morgan Burnett OUT; LB Ahmad Brooks, CB Kevin King DOUBTFUL; RB Ty Montgomery, OT David Bakhtiari, OT Bryan Bulaga, CB Davon House QUESTIONABLE Vikings: QB Sam Bradford, WR Stefon Diggs, G Nick Easton OUT; S Andrew Sendejo QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Montgomery was able to practice in full this week while recovering from his rib injury, and he seems likely to mix in with rookie Aaron Jones in the Green Bay backfield. While still dealing with injuries to their starting tackles, Green Bay's biggest issues come on the defensive side, which could make things easier for the Vikings offense. Unfortunately for Minnesota, Diggs will be missing from the offensive attack, whick will be led by Case Keenum after Bradford aggravated his injury in Monday's game.

Bears at Ravens

Bears: WR Markus Wheaton, LB John Timu OUT; C Hroniss Grasu, ILB Nick Kwiatkoski QUESTIONABLE



WR Markus Wheaton, LB John Timu OUT; C Hroniss Grasu, ILB Nick Kwiatkoski QUESTIONABLE Ravens: RB Terrance West, OL Matt Skura OUT; DT Brandon Williams, LB Tim Williams DOUBTFUL; WR Jeremy Maclin, WR Breshad Perriman, TE Maxx Williams, DT Carl Davis, LB Anthony Levine, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Jaylen Hill QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Ravens have been one of the most banged-up teams in the NFL this year, and that continues on this week's injury report. With West out, Buck Allen and Alex Collins will continue to split touches at the position. The continued absence of run-stuffer Brandon Williams could open up things for the Bears' rushing attack. Maclin was limited in practice Friday, while Perriam was a full participant. The Bears are down another receiver but get back Danny Trevathan after his one-game suspension.

49ers at Redskins

49ers: FB Kyle Juszczyk OUT; LB Reuben Foster, LB Dekoda Watson, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, S Eric Reid, S Adrian Colbert QUESTIONABLE



FB Kyle Juszczyk OUT; LB Reuben Foster, LB Dekoda Watson, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, S Eric Reid, S Adrian Colbert QUESTIONABLE Redskins: OT Ty Nsekhe, CB Josh Norman OUT; RB Rob Kelley, S Deshazor Everett DOUBTFUL; OT Trent Williams QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Foster is getting healthier for the 49ers, and due to his impending return, the team decided to cut ties with veteran NaVorro Bowman on Friday. Week 5 breakout TE George Kittle was limited with a chest injury this week but upgraded to full Friday, and he's a go for this matchup. With Kelley likely sidelined for this one, rookie Samaje Perine should see a healthy amount of carries in a game where Washington is a heavy favorite. He could be leaned on in the second half if his team is up big as expected.

Rams at Jaguars

Rams: CB Troy Hill DOUBTFUL; LB Mark Barron, S Lamarcus Joyner QUESTIONABLE



CB Troy Hill DOUBTFUL; LB Mark Barron, S Lamarcus Joyner QUESTIONABLE Jaguars: C Brandon Linder OUT; WR Arrelious Benn, DL Patrick Omameh QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Rams are pretty healthy for this cross-country matchup as they look to slow down Leonard Fournette and find an answer for the Jaguars' elite pass defense. The Jaguars will be down at least one player on the offensive line, but Leonard Fournette, Marqise Lee and Jalen Ramsey were all upgraded to a full practice on Friday and are off the injury report, giving the Jaguars a much better chance to come out of this matchup with a win.

Buccaneers at Cardinals

Buccaneers: DE Ryan Russell, LB Kwon Alexander, S Keith Tandy, S Josh Robinson OUT; C Ali Marpet, DE Robert Ayers, LB Lavonte David, S T.J. Ward QUESTIONABLE



DE Ryan Russell, LB Kwon Alexander, S Keith Tandy, S Josh Robinson OUT; C Ali Marpet, DE Robert Ayers, LB Lavonte David, S T.J. Ward QUESTIONABLE Cardinals: DL Olsen Pierre OUT; OT Jared Veldheer, DL Robert Nkemdiche, DL Corey Peters, LB Karlos Dansby, CB Patrick Peterson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Bucs still have a mountain of injuries on the defensive side of the ball as they head west to face the Cardinals. Ayers and Marpet were upgraded to full for Friday's practice, improving their outlook for this game. David and Ward have been limited all week. The Cardinals have their own defensive issues to worry about after all five of their questionable players, including star corner Peterson, were limited all week in practice. John Brown, J.J. Nelson and Alex Boone were among seven Cardinals players upgraded to a full practice on Friday and taken off the injury report.

Steelers at Chiefs

Steelers: G Ramon Foster QUESTIONABLE



G Ramon Foster QUESTIONABLE Chiefs: WR Chris Conley, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, C Mitch Morse, S Steven Terrell OUT



Analysis: Looking to rebound off an embarrassing loss, the Steelers are remarkably healthy coming into this huge matchup with the undefeated Chiefs. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert, whose absence was felt against the Jaguars, is ready to return after practicing in full this week. Blocking tight end Chris Hubbard had been filling in for Gilbert. The Chiefs have four players out, but it could have been much worse, as Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Albert Wilson are all good to go after popping up on the injury report this week. The Chiefs will also have Justin Houston, Dee Ford and Bennie Logan available on defense, making the prospects of a rebound for the Steelers offense tougher.

Chargers at Raiders

Chargers: RB Branden Oliver, WR Mike Williams, OT Joe Barksdale, LB Javatis Brown QUESTIONABLE



RB Branden Oliver, WR Mike Williams, OT Joe Barksdale, LB Javatis Brown QUESTIONABLE Raiders: RB Jamize Olawale, LB Marquel Lee, CB Gareon Conley, CB Antonio Hamilton OUT; RB DeAndre Washington, LB Cory James, CB David Amerson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Carr is back after missing one week with a back injury that was expected to sideline him for 2-6 weeks. He'll look to get the offense back on track against the Chargers. Amari Cooper is also off the injury report after practicing in full Friday. Chargers No. 1 pick Mike Williams is on track to make his season debut after working his way back from a back injury over the first five weeks of the season. Everyone on the team's injury report was at least able to practice some this week, making the Chargers one of the league's healthier teams.

Giants at Broncos

Giants: RB Paul Perkins, WR Sterling Shepard, C Weston Richburg, DE Olivier Vernon, DE Romeo Okwara, LB Jonathan Casillas OUT; S Landon Collins QUESTIONABLE



RB Paul Perkins, WR Sterling Shepard, C Weston Richburg, DE Olivier Vernon, DE Romeo Okwara, LB Jonathan Casillas OUT; S Landon Collins QUESTIONABLE Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch, WR Cody Latimer OUT



Analysis: The Giants are of course down three more receivers, including star Odell Beckham, in addition to Shepard, leaving them to look for production at the position from players such as Roger Lewis, Travis Rudolph and Tavarres King. The injury issues extend beyond the receiver position, with Richburg's absence limiting an already poor line and Vernon unable to help on the other side of the ball. With Perkins out, Orleans Darkwa and Wayne Gallman should lead the rushing attack. Unlike the Giants, the Broncos come into this matchup healthy off their bye, only missing two depth pieces on offense.

Colts at Titans

Colts: TBA



Titans: TBA



Analysis to come.