Week 6 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor, more

It's a big weekend in the NFL, with an early morning game kicking off the action as the Panthers and Buccaneers play this season's second London game. Consider it an appetizer for the main course, an AFC showdown between two of the best young quarterbacks in the league as Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Deshaun Watson's Texans battle in a game that should see a ton of points scored.

Also on tap: a rematch of the 2017 NFC Championship between the Vikings and Eagles, a critical NFC West matchup between the 49ers and Rams, and maybe the most dramatic showdown of all when the Dolphins and Redskins battle to see who will have the inside track for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run through of Week 6, and good luck in your games!

Panthers vs. Buccaneers in London

Bucs -1, O/U 47.5 Current: Panthers -2.5, O/U 47.5

I'm going to be honest with you guys here, this game is being played in London and if the past is any indication, there's a 100 percent chance I'm going to get this pick wrong. Since 2015, I've gone 4-10 when it comes to picking games that were played in London, and yes, that total includes the fact that I completely whiffed on the Bears-Raiders game last week, which I don't even feel bad about, because WEIRD AND UNPREDICTABLE THINGS ALWAYS HAPPEN IN LONDON. ... Although the Panthers lost to the Bucs in Week 2 (20-14), Cam Newton was basically playing that game on one leg. With a healthy quarterback, I think the Panthers get revenge in London." -- John Breech on why he's going with the Panthers but also why you should think long and hard about following his pick

Breech already nailed his lock of the week, saying the Patriots would beat the Giants by 21 points before the Patriots beat the Giants by 21 points.

Bengals at Ravens

Ravens -11.5, O/U 47.5 Current: Ravens -11, O/U 48

"Nobody who has seen the Bengals play this season is excited about betting on the Bengals. Their offensive line isn't good, they're thin at the receiver position, and they've yet to win a game. But this spread is just too large. The Ravens aren't worthy of being this massive a favorite over the Bengals. Baltimore's defense gave up 40 points to the Browns two weeks ago, and let the Steelers put up 23 points last week despite Mason Rudolph leaving the game. Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in the last five meetings, 4-1 ATS the last five years in Baltimore, and the underdog is 8-2 ATS over the last 10 meetings in this division rivalry. Take the Bengals and the points." -- Tom Fornelli on why he's taking the Bengals as a best bet

Fornelli is coming off a rough week after starting the year 9-3 in his best bets.

I've cashed in two of the last four years in the Westgate SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on just over 58% of my picks over the last four years combined.

Seahawks at Browns

Browns -2.5, O/U 47.5 Current: Seahawks -1.5, O/U 46.5

"Seattle is off to a 2-0 start against AFC North foes. They'll get to 3-0 with a win over Cleveland on Sunday while keeping pace with the 49ers atop the NFC West division standings. Russell Wilson, in the process, will continue to make his case as an early NFL MVP favorite. Cleveland falls to 2-4 in what has been a disappointing start to their 2019 season." -- Bryan DeArdo on why he likes the Seahawks to win a close game

DeArdo has predicted the score of every Week 6 game, and one of his big upsets involves another AFC North team. See all his predictions in his Tuesday column.

Texans at Chiefs

Chiefs -6.5, O/U 55.5 Current: Chiefs -4, O/U 55

"Even though the Chiefs' offense is banged up, don't expect them to submit a second straight subpar performance after they were held to 13 points in a loss to the Colts. Since Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs' full-time starter at the beginning of last season, the Chiefs have scored fewer than 28 points only four times -- they scored 27 twice and 26 once. ... In general, this feels like an overreaction to both the Texans' huge win over the Falcons that saw them drop 53 points on one of the worst defenses in football and the Chiefs' loss to the Colts. The Chiefs are still 4-1. They were never going to go undefeated. The Texans have had their issues this season, which is why they're only 3-2. ... I'll take the better of the two teams to win by a touchdown at home. Even after last week, the Chiefs are third in DVOA and the Texans are 10th. Expect a bounceback game for Mahomes and for the Texans to come back down to earth." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Chiefs are one of his best bets

Wagner-McGough is battling back after a rough start to the season with his best bets.

Saints at Jaguars

Pick 'em, O/U 45 Current: Jaguars -2.5, O/U 43

"The Jaguars defense was awful last week against the Panthers, but I think they bounce back at home here. The Saints have been good with Teddy Bridgewater, but I think this is where that stops. This will be a low-scoring game, but the Jaguars will take it at home with a late field goal." -- Pete Prisco on why he likes the Jaguars to win this week

Prisco's got the Jaguars as one of his best bets this week.

Eagles at Vikings

Vikings -3, O/U 44 Current: Vikings -3, O/U 44

"This is the spot where you want to play the Vikings. Mike Zimmer is 29-12-1 against the spread at home as Vikings coach but 18-6 when an underdog or favored by 4 or fewer. That number turns into 11-3 when you throw out the 'dogs and just take the 1-to-4 point favorites. It makes sense; this Vikings defense is excellent and plays very well at home, and this year the unit ranks in the top five in DVOA, net yards per pass attempt and yards per rush. On Sunday the Minnesota defense controls the game, and the offense does enough to get the cover." -- R.J. White on why the Vikings are one of his SuperContest picks this week

Redskins at Dolphins

Redskins -3.5, O/U 41 Current: Redskins -3.5, O/U 42

"It doesn't matter who's playing quarterback for Washington. Laying 3.5 points against the Dolphins? That's a bargain. I don't care who they're playing." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Redskins are one of his best bets in Week 6

Goldberg has hit two of his best bet parlays already for season, and he's looking to do it again this week.

49ers at Rams



Rams -3.5, O/U 49 Current: Rams -3, O/U 50.5

R.J. White: "We all love the Rams. ... When you look at the teams [the 49ers have] beat, they've played three teams with poor offensive lines and one team with a backup quarterback ... [Sean] McVay can run up the score on the San Francisco defense; three of their last four games he scored 39 points or more on them. ... I think this is the low point for the Rams, the high point for the 49ers and we're getting great value."

Pete Prisco: "I agree. I think this is the Rams, and when you look at them, the one concern I have ... is that offensive line has been getting whipped up front. ... They're going to have to change some of the things they do. And defensively, they're little, and this is a 49ers team that runs the ball. So I do have a little bit of caution, and we have [Todd] Gurley's situation as well, and he hasn't been Gurley --"

White: "But San Fran just lost their right tackle, so they're dealing with injuries too."

Prisco: "That's true. [Mike] McGlinchey's not there, and no [Joe] Staley either. I agree. I like the Rams in this, don't get me wrong. There's just a couple things that give me a little cause for concern, but I'm with you. Rams are the play.

Will Brinson: "Here's the other reason to like the Rams, the trends back it up. Small sample size here, but home teams coming off a Thursday game with a lot of rest, facing off against an away team of Monday Night Football and shorter rest, have gone 7-1 straight up and 6-2 against the spread ... Additionally, this year Thursday night teams the following week and 7-1 straight up and either 7-1 or 6-2 against the spread depending on what you got in Denver-Chicago."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.

Falcons at Cardinals

Falcons -2, O/U 51 Current: Falcons -2.5, O/U 51.5

"Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn's seat is starting to get a little hot after their 1-4 start and most recent 53-32 loss at the hands of the Texans. I simply think they are the more desperate team coming in as they are on the brink of a completely lost season and because of that will come out with a little bit more of an edge. Arizona's defense isn't anything too stout for Matt Ryan and company, while Kyler Murray's offense is still trying to get its feet wet. This should be a good spot for Quinn's squad to get back on track." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Falcons to get a much-needed win

Sully is already 1-0 this week after predicting a Patriots blowout, making him 49-29-1 straight up this year.

Cowboys at Jets

Cowboys -7.5, O/U 43.5 Current: Cowboys -7, O/U 44.5

"The return of Sam Darnold will not be without some hiccups. Remember, the young QB missed a ton of time and has not taken many snaps in this system in game circumstances after his immune system was thrown for a loop with mono. He was out a while and faces a wounded opponent in his first game back. Ezekiel Elliott can mitigate what was an impressive Jets defense from a week ago, and I smell a big bounce-back game for Dallas. The Jets can hang around for a while, but in the second half their key absences on defense will be a problem, and covering 10 points or more should not be an issue, much less a TD." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Cowboys are one of his best bets

La Canfora is 10-5-1 with his best bets after hitting the Patriots to cover on Thursday.

Titans at Broncos

Broncos -2.5, O/U 39.5 Current: Broncos -2, O/U 40.5

"There may be some people who accuse me of being a torrid Broncos homer who just won't quit on this team and THAT IS FINE I HAVE NO PROBLEM WITH IT. But, for real, Denver should be 3-2 right now. That's not wishful thinking -- the Broncos should have beaten both the Bears and Jaguars. The Titans' willingness to be great one week and terrible the next week with little rhyme or reason is extremely frustrating. I was actually really surprised to see the majority of bets on Tennessee, given the Broncos are coming off a 'road' win over the Chargers. Denver is running the ball really well right now and the defense has shown up the last few weeks, moving from 27th in DVOA to the top half of the league team. Slow down Derrick Henry and force Marcus Mariota to throw and it could result in Denver being able to run out the clock. People are legitimately sleeping on how well Joe Flacco is playing. Courtland Sutton is the best young wide receiver no one knows about." -- Will Brinson on why the Broncos are one of his Week 6 best bets

Brinson is 18-11 on his best bets this year.

Steelers at Chargers



Chargers -6.5, O/U 41.5 Current: Chargers -6.5, O/U 41.5

Last week was an easy survivor pool win with the Patriots, and even though I've already used the Ravens, I wouldn't really love using them this week if I could after about a month of uneven play. With Seattle, Baltimore, Minnesota, Kansas City and New England off the board, here's why I'm taking the Chargers instead of the Cowboys. L.A. is going to be hard to use, but if there's one spot you love to have them, it's against a third-string quarterback making his first career start in primetime. It's a massive mismatch between Devlin Hodges and Philip Rivers at quarterback, and with the Chargers starting to get healthy, I think this is a spot where we're pretty safe going with L.A.

Lions at Packers

Packers -6, O/U 46.5 Current: Packers -4, O/U 46

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!