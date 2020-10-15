The NFL schedule-makers haven't been able to treat each team equally given the COVID-related postponements. The Bills get two fewer days to prepare for the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs on Monday Night Football, as Buffalo played on Tuesday in Nashville, losing 42-16 to the Titans. In this marquee matchup of 4-1 teams, Kansas City as a 3.5-point road favorite in the latest NFL odds from William Hill, but which team should you back with your NFL predictions and bets?

Many fans will place NFL bets on Cowboys vs. Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Following Dak Prescott's ankle injury, oddsmakers moved the line 5.5 points. Now the Andy Dalton-led Cowboys are 2.5-point underdogs to Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks and predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammerin swept his three best bets last week, cashing with the Browns, Steelers and Texans. Anyone who parlayed those picks took home a 6-1 payout.

Now, Hammer enters Week 6 on a stunning run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through five weeks this season, he is an eye-popping 30-15 on his NFL best bets, an amazing 67 percent cash rate.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against the spread.

Now, Hammer has locked in three NFL best bets for Week 6. If you parlay them, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 6 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the NFL Week 6 schedule, Hammer says the Rams (-3.5) will roll over the depleted 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Super Bowl hangover appears real for San Francisco, which at 2-3 sits in last place in the NFC West.

"Jared Goff isn't turning the ball over and the Rams are executing a controlled passing game," Hammer said of Sean McVay's 4-1 team. "They're among the best teams in all of football. This would have been a good game if San Francisco had a healthy quarterback."

How to make Week 6 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on both Monday Night Football games: Chiefs vs. Bills and Cardinals vs. Cowboys. In one of those games, Hammer says, there is a complete mismatch, creating a spread that's way off. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top Week 6 NFL expert picks? Which side of Chiefs vs. Bills and Cardinals vs. Cowboys do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 6 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 30-15 heater.