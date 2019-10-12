Week 6 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1

It's hard to trust big Vegas favorites after what happened last week. The Indianapolis Colts shocked the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-13, as double-digit road underdogs, while the Oakland Raiders stunned the Chicago Bears, 24-21, as nearly touchdown underdogs in London. In fact, six NFL underdogs not only covered but won outright, including the Green Bay Packers dominating in Dallas. Understandably, bettors might be hesitant to back Kansas City (-4.5) vs. Houston and Dallas (-7) at the Jets this week after both teams flopped in the favorite role last week. But has that created value with NFL lines lower than they should be? Fans everywhere will be making NFL predictions on these games as well as the entire Week 6 NFL schedule. But before you make any NFL parlays, you need to see the Week 6 NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer is 20-10 on his NFL best bets dating to last season. Already twice this season, in Weeks 1 and 3, Hammer swept his NFL best bets. Anyone who parlayed those picks was rewarded with 6-1 payouts.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in his top three NFL Week 6 picks. We can tell you Hammer is backing the visiting Redskins (-3.5) in Miami.

Quarterback Case Keenum (foot) is expected to start for Washington, and he's played well despite his team's winless record. Keenum has completed 68 percent of his throws while posting a 93.8 QB rating. He's thrown seven touchdowns against four interceptions. Keenum should carve up the Dolphins' NFL-worst defense, which has yielded an eye-popping 137.6 passer rating and 12 touchdowns while making just one interception.

Washington has been far more competitive than the Dolphins and should notch its first win this week under interim coach Bill Callahan.

