Week 6 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay would pay out 6-1
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 6.
The San Francisco 49ers roll into the Week 6 NFL schedule as the NFC's only undefeated team, yet they find themselves as field-goal underdogs versus a Rams team that's dropped two straight. The reason: L.A. had extra rest following a Thursday game, while the 49ers (4-0) are traveling on a short week following their Monday Night Football demolition of the Browns. It's a classic situational spot favoring the desperate home team, but which squad should be among your top Week 6 NFL picks? L.A. (3-2) cannot afford a loss if it wants to repeat as NFC West champion, so there's plenty at stake. Fans everywhere will be making NFL predictions on this must-see matchup as well as the entire Week 6 NFL schedule. But before you make any NFL parlays, you need to see the Week 6 NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.
A beloved national treasure, Hammer is 20-10 on his NFL best bets dating to last season. Already twice this season, in Weeks 1 and 3, Hammer swept his NFL best bets. Anyone who parlayed those picks was rewarded with 6-1 payouts.
This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, Hammer has locked in his top three NFL Week 6 picks. We can tell you Hammer is backing the visiting Redskins (-3.5) in Miami.
The Dolphins have been outscored 163-26, the worst point differential after four games in the modern era. They also have been dominated 81-0 after halftime. Miami has led for a total of three minutes, 47 seconds this season, an average of less than a minute per game.
Washington showed plenty of fight in competitive losses to Philly and Dallas, and the Redskins led the mighty Patriots into the second quarter last week. Both Miami and Washington are winless, but the visitors own a clear talent edge. Back the Redskins to cover one of the tightest NFL lines of the week against the Dolphins.
Goldberg also has a strong take on Cowboys vs. Jets, and an especially confident play on 49ers vs. Rams, the must-see NFC showdown of the week. The line is way off in that game, according to Goldberg. You need to see his NFL expert picks before locking in any of your own.
What are Hammer's NFL Week 6 best bets? And what side of the 49ers vs. Rams spread should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 6 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's 20-10 in his last 30 best bets.
