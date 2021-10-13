Heading into Week 5, the Buffalo Bills had the NFL's best overall defense, but were three-point road underdogs against Kansas City. In Week 6, Buffalo returns to its familiar role as a favorite, but is back on the road against Tennessee. The Titans are coming off of a 37-19 thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but are five-point underdogs in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Bills have played Tennessee the last three seasons, and while the Titans won last year's meeting, the Bills are 2-1 overall and against the spread in those games. Which team should you bank on for your NFL bets and NFL parlays?

Other top NFL matchups in Week 6 include Arizona (+2.5) at Cleveland and Sunday night's matchup between Seattle (+4.5) and Pittsburgh.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 6 of the 2021 season on an incredible 125-83 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 6.

After simulating every NFL game 10,000 times, the model likes New England to cover as a four-point home underdog against Dallas. The Cowboys have been potent this season on offense, and quarterback Dak Prescott is tied with Justin Herbert for the third most touchdown passes with 13. However, New England's defense is in a six-team group that has allowed the third-fewest passing touchdowns with six.

SportsLine's model is predicting that Prescott will still get his yards and finish with 262 through the air and threaten for two touchdowns. The trouble for Dallas is that New England quarterback Mac Jones is projected to finish with similar numbers. Prescott hadn't thrown for more than 240 yards in any of the three games prior to last week against a below-average Giants defense.

The simulations have also determined that Prescott is the most likely player in the game to lose a fumble, critical for New England keeping the score close enough to cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 6 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other matchups where it says the line is way off, including a divisional battle and a game between two playoff teams from a season ago.

What are the model's top Week 6 NFL picks? And which other matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 6 NFL best bets from a model on a 125-83 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.