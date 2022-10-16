The New York Jets will try to remain perfect on the road this season when they visit the Green Bay Packers during the Week 6 NFL schedule. New York is 2-0 away from home, but hasn't won its first three road contests since starting 5-0 in 2010, which also marked the last time it qualified for the postseason. The Jets have made impressive late comebacks in both of their away wins this year, scoring 14 points in the final 1:22 to post a 31-30 victory at Cleveland in Week 2 and erasing a 10-point deficit at Pittsburgh for a 24-20 triumph two weeks later. The Packers are 7.5-point favorites against the Jets in the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 6 NFL lines should you target with your Week 6 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 6. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 6 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 6 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the New York Giants (+5.5) to cover against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Giants are just 2-4 in the all-time regular-season series, but the victories came in their last two meetings at home. New York is 3-0 as an underdog already and is looking to become the first team since at least 1978 with three wins as an underdog of at least five points within its first six games.

The Giants possess one of the best ground attacks in the NFL this season, as they rank second with an average of 179 yards, with Saquon Barkley gaining 533, just 60 fewer than league leader Nick Chubb of Cleveland. They are tied for third with seven rushing touchdowns and are fourth with 5.4 yards per carry. That is one reason the Giants are covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 6 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing a total that is off by a full touchdown. You can only see the model's NFL Week 6 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 6 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 6 NFL best bets from a model on a 146-106 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.