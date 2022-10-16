A loaded Week 6 NFL schedule features several must-see showdowns, capped off by the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys colliding on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they finished 13-3 in the regular season. The Cowboys have won four straight games since losing their season-opener. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but which side should you back with your NFL bets? The game is one of 14 on the Week 6 NFL schedule. Elsewhere around the league, Josh Allen and the Bills (-2.5) will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and the 4-1 Giants host the 3-2 Ravens (-5.5). Before making any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552. His picks are available only at SportsLine and on the Early Edge. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Hartstein has studied the Week 6 NFL lines locked in his confident picks for three games, and he has a parlay that would pay almost 6-1. You can only see his Week 6 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 6 NFL expert parlay picks

After closely studying all 14 Week 6 games, Hartstein loves the Jets to cover against the Packers. Since losing to the Ravens in Week 1, New York (3-2) has won three of its last four games. Green Bay (3-2) is coming off a 27-22 loss to the Giants in London.

Hartstein likes that the Jets are 2-0 against-the-spread on the road this season and 4-1 ATS in their last five road games. "[The Jets have] won three of four, Zach Wilson is showing marked improvement, playmakers such as Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall have given New York an added dimension, and the secondary is impressing too," Hartstein told SportsLine. See who else to pick in Week 6 here.

How to make NFL Week 6 parlays

Hartstein also has locked in two other spread picks, including a play on a team facing a defense "bereft of playmakers." See who it is, and the rest of Hartstein's top picks, over at SportsLine.

So which teams should you target in a three-way parlay? And which team is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Larry Hartstein's three-way parlay for Week 6, all from the expert who entered the season up more than $3,700, and find out.