The Detroit Lions have been one of the feel-good stories in the NFL this season and a 4-1 start has led to a two-game lead in the NFC North standings. In Week 6, they'll visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have also come out of the gates well at 3-1 and have the added benefit of coming off a bye week. It's an unexpected marquee matchup in the NFC and the latest Week 6 NFL odds list the Lions as three-point favorites on the road.

The Lions are one of three teams that are 4-1 against the spread this season and could be a popular option for NFL bets. However, the Buccaneers will be well rested and are likely to have a chip on their shoulders as home NFL underdogs with a winning record. Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 25-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 6.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) to cover on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Like Detroit, San Francisco is 4-1 against the spread this season and the only time they've failed to cover this season came in Week 2, when the Rams kicked a meaningless field goal as time expired to lose 30-23 with the spread at 7.5.

The 49ers have won by at least 18 points in their other four games and are coming off a 42-10 rout of the Cowboys in what many thought might be an NFC championship game preview. It's a roster loaded with dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball and quarterback Brock Purdy belongs in the thick of the MVP conversation having completed 72.1% of his passes while averaging 9.3 yards per attempt with nine touchdowns and no interceptions. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that wins outright.

What are the model's top Week 6 NFL picks?