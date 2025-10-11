Aaron Rodgers is one of the most polarizing players in the NFL for reasons both on and off the field. The future Hall of Fame quarterback signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers later into the offseason for what many believe will be his final NFL season, as he looks to take the Steelers on one of their further postseason runs in recent seasons. However, now at age 41 and the oldest player in the NFL, Rodgers doesn't play with the same aggression he did earlier into his career, as he's learned how to lead a team to victories in ways beyond throwing for 300 yards a week. The Steelers are 3-1 this season with Rodgers averaging 196.5 passing yards per game, and due to this, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has Rodgers Under 212.5 passing yards as one of its top options for Week 6 NFL player prop picks for NFL betting.

Aside from a pick on the oldest player in the NFL, the model also has top plays on two of the youngest in the league. The model projects value in a pair of rookies, featuring Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty Under 75.5 rushing yards and Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan Over 72.5 receiving yards for Week 6 NFL player props when online sports betting.

Best Week 6 NFL player prop picks:



Aaron Rodgers, Steelers, Under 212.5 passing yards (-115)

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders, Under 75.5 rushing yards (-115)

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers, Over 72.5 receiving yards (-110)

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers, Under 212.5 passing yards (-114)

Rodgers has gone Under this total in each of his last three games, only going Over it in a Week 1 revenge game against the Jets when he had 30 pass attempts, his second-highest of the season. Rodgers had 23 and 22 attempts over the last two weeks, which were both Steelers victories. The Steelers want to rely more on rushing and defense rather than Rodgers airing the ball out, as Pittsburgh ranks 30th in the NFL in pass attempts per game.

The Steelers are 5.5-point favorites against the Browns, so they could once again be in a run script early into the contest. The Browns rank fourth in passing defense, allowing 172.2 passing yards per game, which is partly due to often trailing and teams rushing more. But it's also because the Browns have defensive talent, highlighted by Myles Garrett, who could put pressure on Rodgers. The model projects Rodgers for 184 passing yards on Sunday.

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders, Under 75.5 rushing yards (-115)

Jeanty became the highest running back selected in an NFL Draft since Saquon Barkley in 2018 when the Raiders selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and ever since his debut, Jeanty's player prop totals have been inflated due to the hype around the prospect. Jeanty broke out in Week 4 with 138 rushing yards against the Bears, but he's failed to even reach 70 yards in his other four games, averaging 52.8 rushing yards over those contests. Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards last season, but he isn't at Boise State anymore.

The Raiders play the Titans, who rank 30th in rushing yards allowed (146.8 yards per game), but game script plays a key role in that, with Tennessee often trailing and teams opting to run the ball more in those situations. However, the Titans and Raiders both enter with 1-4 records, and the Raiders are 4.5-point favorites in what should be a competitive game. The model projects Jeanty for 61 rushing yards on Sunday.

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers, Over 72.5 receiving yards (-110)

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has at least eight targets in all five games this season. He had six receptions for 73 yards last week against the Dolphins, as he's recorded at least 65 receiving yards in three of five games this season, while having at least 60 yards in four contests. He immediately became Bryce Young's top target, and McMillian is coming off securing 75% of his targets (6 of 8), the best catch rate of the season.

The Panthers play the Cowboys, who are allowing the most yards (412 per game) in the NFL this season. Dallas is also surrendering the most passing yards (284.6 yards per game). McMillan has 351 receiving yards, which is more than three times as many as any other Panthers pass-catcher, as he'll be the most likely one to capitalize on Dallas' poor pass defense. The model projects McMillan for 82 receiving yards on Sunday.

