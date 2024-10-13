Numerous NFL player props are available for bettors to choose from ahead of Sunday's Week 6 slate. One of the matchups many bettors will consider when locking in their NFL prop picks is Commanders vs. Ravens, a game that features two of the league's most exciting quarterbacks. Washington's Jayden Daniels is completing 77.1% of his passes in his rookie campaign, while Baltimore's Lamar Jackson threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in last week's win over the Bengals. Jackson's over/under for total passing yards is 225.5 according to the latest Week 6 NFL props.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a team is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

Top Week 6 QB, RB, WR player prop picks

Here's a look at some of the top Week 6 NFL prop picks from SportsLine AI:

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons: 22.5 passing completions

Cousins is coming off a sensational showing in Atlanta's victory over the Buccaneers, setting a franchise record with 509 passing yards. He also tossed four touchdown passes while completing 42 of 58 pass attempts and now he'll face a Panthers defense that's giving up 371.2 yards per game. The AI PickBot is expecting a big day from Cousins as he finishes with 32.7 passing completions in the latest projections, making the Over a five-star play. The pick: Over 23.5 passing completions. See more NFL props here.

Running back: Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys: 41.5 rushing yards

Dowdle has established himself as the lead back in Dallas' backfield. Dowdle recorded 20 carries for 87 yards in last week's victory over the Steelers. He also caught both of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown, while Ezekiel Elliott finished with just six carries against Pittsburgh, the fourth straight game he's finished with six or fewer carries. The AI PickBot predicts that Dowdle will finish with 52.8 rushing yards against the Lions, rating the Over as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Over 42.5 rushing yards. The pick: Over 41.5 rushing yards. See more NFL props here.

Wide receiver: Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers: 5.5 receptions

Johnson has finished with three or fewer receptions in three of his five games this season, including last week's loss against the Bears. He hauled in three of six targets against Chicago, finishing with 23 receiving yards. He's been limited in practice the past two weeks with an ankle injury and the AI PickBot is predicting Johnson will finish with just 2.6 receptions on Sunday, rating the Under as a 5-star play. The pick: Under 4.5 receptions. The pick: Under 5.5 receptions. See more NFL props here.

