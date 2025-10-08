1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

He may not have gotten the best of the rival Patriots in a surprise Week 5 defeat, putting the ball in harm's way a bit more than usual as of late. But he's still the NFL's most trustworthy playmaker at the position this side of Patrick Mahomes.

2 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

This guy's a machine out there. Yes, we've seen before Goff can be shaken with steady pressure, but that's most quarterbacks. Ever since a slow Week 1, he's been on the money, now leading the NFL with 12 scoring strikes. (+2)

3 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Resting up on the Packers' bye in Week 5, Love may have had a scarily sloppy finish to Green Bay's last outing, an overtime tie, but when asked to heave it as Matt LaFleur's signal-caller, he's been electric, averaging 8.3 yards per toss. (+3)

4 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Los Angeles is 2-2, coming off a surprise loss to the Mac Jones-led 49ers. But that's not for a lack of continued excellence from Stafford, who at 37 still looks plenty energized while dishing it out to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. (+4)

5 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

The magic is still within Mahomes; it's not hard to see it when he's on the move, single-handedly carrying the Chiefs' ground game. But even he isn't meant to press so hard. Kansas City's unusually sloppy setup isn't doing him a lot of favors. (-3)

6 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Week after week, Mayfield further cements himself as the face of the Buccaneers (+3)

7 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

After a 4-0 start in which they played not-pretty but efficient football, the Eagles seemed to force the pass to appease their unsettled wideouts in Week 5, and the results were jagged. Hurts is still a proven winner. Can his offense finally align? (-2)

8 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Who knew missing CeeDee Lamb wouldn't put a dent in Prescott's passing production? Even with Dallas still battling defensive issues, the Cowboys have lit up the scoreboard thanks in part to Dak's confident dealing from the pocket. (+2)

9 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Daniels' return from a knee sprain began relatively sluggishly. But if he didn't take off as an ultra-smooth rusher like usual, the former Rookie of the Year finished strong through the air, showcasing pinpoint accuracy in critical spots. (+3)

10 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

A rushed throw-turned-pick ended his bid for a shootout win in Week 5, but on the whole, Darnold's been razor-sharp feeding Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Under his snappy direction, the Seahawks are averaging almost 30 points per game. (+3)

11 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Say hello to the hottest ascending quarterback in the game? Maye may not have a treasure trove of all-star weapons, but he was remarkably poised, especially while threading the needle on the move, to help lead a Patriots upset of Buffalo. (+3)

12 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

After a blazing start to the 2025 season that earned him legitimate MVP hype, Herbert has struggled to maintain the pace behind a shaken-up offensive line. He's now thrown at least one pick in three straight games for Los Angeles. (-4)

13 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

The early-season bye might've been nice for Pittsburgh, but hopefully it doesn't come back to bite the Steelers as Rodgers, 41, looks to weather another few months as the point guard. Quick releases are his friend as the face of Steel City. (-2)

14 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

The real Offensive Player of the Year favorite out of Indianapolis is probably Jonathan Taylor. But the rejuvenated Jones is part of the equation, threatening defenses just enough with his steady, consistent hand through the air. (+1)

15 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

There's very little that's pretty about Sean Payton's Broncos attack, but Nix keeps finding ways to scratch and claw his way into contention. This time, it was a near-flawless fourth quarter against the reigning champion Eagles on the road. (+1)

16 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

The old Stroud might finally be emerging as Houston finds its offensive footing. It helps he's faced some porous defenses the last two weeks, but maybe all No. 7 needed was to rebuild some confidence as a pure pocket passer. (+2)

17 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Finally, some franchise-caliber moxie from the former No. 1 overall pick, who went blow for blow with Patrick Mahomes in prime time. Lawrence wasn't flawless in the Jaguars' upset, but he put both his arm and legs to dynamic work. (+2)

18 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

A little rest was probably much-needed for Williams on the Bears' bye, as the former No. 1 pick spends so much time darting around the pocket. So far, his union with Ben Johnson has fared reasonably well, with a 97.8 passer rating on the year. (-1)

Penix spent this last weekend enjoying the Falcons' early-season bye. Prior to that, he quietly reaffirmed his place as Atlanta's No. 1 with a 313-yard showcase against Dan Quinn's Commanders. He deserves some patience as "the guy."

20 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Even without Tyreek Hill, the sharp-eyed Tagovailoa kept Miami moving the chains to start Week 5. Then everything grinded to a halt down the stretch. It was a familiar story for a Dolphins group that just can't get out of its own way. (+2)

21 Carson Wentz Minnesota Vikings QB

For one half of his second start in place of J.J. McCarthy, Wentz was borderline reckless, absorbing big shots on the move. His veteran touch prevailed in the end, as he kept feeding his gifted wideouts to complete an overseas comeback. (+3)

22 Mac Jones San Francisco 49ers QB

Brock Purdy may or may not be back after another absence due to injury. But Kyle Shanahan might be OK with Jones staying put anyway. The old-school pocket passer has shown impressive composure operating his quick-strike attack. (+4)

23 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Week 5 was a Cardinals masterclass in how to squander a game (-2)

24 Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB

Rugged and victorious in his first start for the Giants, Dart was still rugged but a little less reliable in Round 2, this time against the Saints. He doesn't have a ton at his disposal, but he's got to take better care of the football as well. (+1)

25 Justin Fields New York Jets QB

Another week, another mostly empty story for Fields and the Jets. The kid can fly, and he can sling it. He just rarely puts it all together at once. Or saves his highlight-reel plays until it's too late. It's still an indictment of New York as a whole. (+2)

26 Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns QB

So far, so good for the Browns' newest quarterback ( that makes 41 since 1999 (+3)

27 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB

We want to give Geno the benefit of the doubt; he's a wily vet trying to create plays behind a makeshift front. Unfortunately, not even he seems to trust where he's sending the ball right now, hence the NFL-leading nine picks in five games. (-4)

28 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Ward is all over the map, for better and worse, as the freestyling gunslinger of a sloppy team. But his strong arm finally translated to heroism against the Cardinals, as he orchestrated a go-ahead scoring drive to seal a comeback. (+2)

29 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

The Panthers seem to put themselves in a hole almost every week, and that's partially Young's doing. But then he shows up with legitimate poise after the inevitable stumbles. If only the entire operation had some sustainable rhythm. (+2)

30 Joe Flacco Cincinnati Bengals QB

The one thing the Bengals need their emergency quarterback to do while Joe Burrow heals up is take care of the ball. The 40-year-old Flacco, just acquired via trade to replace the ailing Jake Browning, struggled to do that with Cleveland this year.

31 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB

Rattler finally logged his first career win against the Giants, unleashing a nice bomb to Rashid Shaheed along the way. He's been a true hit-or-miss placeholder for New Orleans, though he's still thrown just one pick so far. (-2)

32 Cooper Rush Baltimore Ravens QB