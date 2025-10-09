Last week's NFL schedule started and finished with underdog victories, with the injury-riddled 49ers defeating the Rams, 26-23, in overtime on Thursday Night Football and finishing with the Jaguars taking down the Chiefs, 31-28, on a final-minute touchdown by Jacksonville on Monday Night Football. The weekend included other significant upsets, including the Patriots over Bills, Titans over Cardinals and Broncos over Eagles, in a wild week. The NFL truly gives merit to the notion of "Any given Sunday", and the SportsLine model has flagged a few underdogs to consider backing in Week 6 NFL bets at DraftKings.

One of the model's top picks to include in a Week 6 NFL underdog parlay is the Dolphins (+180) to defeat the Chargers at home. The Chargers have lost back-to-back games as the favorite, and the model sees value in that streak continuing. The SportsLine model also sees value in playing the Ravens (+310) over the Rams and the Saints (+154) over the Patriots for Week 6 NFL picks and in creating an NFL parlay for a massive payout at DraftKings.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 41-21 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three NFL underdog picks for Week 6 (odds subject to change):

Ravens (+310) vs. Rams

Dolphins (+180) vs. Chargers

Saints (+154) vs. Patriots

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 6 NFL underdog parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +2815 (risk $100 to win $2,815).

Ravens +310 vs. Rams (DraftKings)



It's understandable why you may be hesitant to back the Ravens after their 44-10 loss to the Texans last week, but with how quickly a team's performance changes in the NFL, there's no guarantee Baltimore looks as bad this week as it did last week. Lamar Jackson didn't practice on Tuesday or Wednesday as he's unlikely to play following his hamstring injury suffered against the Chiefs in Week 4. The Ravens still have offensive playmakers such as Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, plus one of the most well-respected coaches in the NFL in John Harbaugh heading into this home matchup. The Rams fell victim to one of the largest upsets in the NFL last week, losing to the 49ers, 26-23, in overtime, so that's a fate that could happen again. The model projects the Ravens to win in 36% of simulations, compared to its +310 odds generating implied odds of 24.4%, creating value in backing the Ravens if you are looking for a huge payday.

Dolphins +180 vs. Chargers (DraftKings)



The Chargers lost to the Giants, 21-18, and the Commanders, 27-10, as favorites over the last two weeks. After scoring at least 20 points in each of their first three weeks, Los Angeles has failed to return to that number since. Justin Herbert is averaging 184.5 passing yards over the last two games after averaging 286.7 yards per game over his first three contests, and now he won't have running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) available. The Dolphins are 1-4 this season, but they are 1-1 at home as they'll host the Chargers, who are making the cross-country trip after losing at home to Washington last week. The model projects the Dolphins to win in 43% of simulations, compared to their implied odds of 35.71%.

Saints +154 vs. Patriots (DraftKings)

New England is coming off the high of a 23-20 road victory over the Bills on Sunday Night Football, but with the NFL being such a week-to-week league, there's always a chance of a letdown following a big win. The Saints are also coming off their first victory of the season with a 26-14 win over the Giants at home, and they'll host New England on Sunday. New Orleans forced five turnovers last week, and if its defense can make similar game-changing plays against New England, the Patriots could be on the wrong end of an upset this go-around. The model projects the Saints to win in 46% of simulations, giving bettors a nice edge compared to their implied odds of 39.37%.