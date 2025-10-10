One of the best parts of sports is the upsets, and we saw plenty of that in the NFL last weekend. Does the league have more big upsets in store for Week 6? We've identified three games that have upset potential, and we've combined them to make a three-leg NFL upset parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook. If you are interested in NFL betting and placing wagers of your own, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 6 upsets parlay

Panthers (+140) vs. Cowboys



Titans (+185) at Raiders

Lions (+115) at Chiefs

Final odds: +1371 (wager $100 to win $1,371)



Panthers money line vs. Cowboys

The Panthers are a different team at home than on the road, especially offensively. Carolina averaged 21.11 points per game at home last year compared to 18.875 per contest on the road, and this year, the Panthers have scored 28.5 points per game at home and just 15 per game on the road. The Cowboys are also allowing the most yards and fourth-most points per game in 2025. The Panthers should be able to move the ball well against a terrible Dallas defense and they clearly found something last week with Rico Dowdle, a former Cowboy, serving as the team's lead back.

Titans money line at Raiders

Somehow, the Titans won a game. Well Tennessee did win, but really, Arizona lost with some awful mistakes and some tough luck on a pick-turned-Titans touchdown. But hey, a win is a win, and Cam Ward finally has won an NFL game. The Titans now head to Vegas for a date with the Raiders, and Pete Carroll's squad looks awful. Geno Smith looks nothing like his Seattle form, and the Raiders have dropped four in a row with lackluster play on both sides of the ball. This is a game Vegas should win, but it feels like we've said that a few times this year.

Lions money line at Chiefs

Are the Chiefs finally starting to fall off? Kansas City lost just two regular-season games last year and has already dropped three, falling to the Chargers and Eagles before losing to the Jaguars on Monday. The Chiefs' two wins came over Giants and Ravens squads that each have just one win so far. K.C. now welcomes the Lions, who have won four in a row and are putting up plenty of points on offense once again. The Lions are playing much better than the Chiefs right now, and Kansas City has yet to prove it can beat a good team in 2025.