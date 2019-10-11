Week 6 parlay betting: Two underdog lottery tickets that feature the Dolphins plus parlays and teasers we love
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 6 of the NFL season
There are a lot of short favorites this week, and we each took a different approach to finding a winning parlay bet that pays out at least 10-to-1. Brinson paired two small underdogs together with the Dolphins, while White threw the Dolphins together with a much longer shot in the Bengals.
Why are we both on the Dolphins? Neither of us thinks Miami is secretly a good team, but what's undeniable is that Washington is a bottom-three team as well, maybe in the No. 31 spot just ahead of the Dolphins. When you have a team that bad, there are plenty of scenarios where they do more to lose the game than the other bad team they're facing, and we're looking to capitalize on that by throwing them in a longshot parlay and hoping to get lucky.
All lines have been updated to Friday's listings at Westgate.
Pick Six Podcast parlay of the week
Rams -3
Falcons-Cardinals Over 51.5
Saints-Jaguars Under 43.5
Odds: +570
Watch the YouTube show each week to get this parlay before the lines start moving. Saints-Jaguars is actually 43.5 and dropping right now, so we'll use that here, but we mentioned it at 44.5 on the podcast. We all loved the Rams laying the points this week as a best bet and have a consensus on the two totals above.
Brinson's ML underdog parlay
Cardinals +115 vs. Falcons
Dolphins +155 vs. Redskins
Browns +100 vs. Seahawks
Odds: +1000
Frankly, this one is kind of obvious. There are three short home dogs -- Arizona, Miami, and Cleveland -- and they all look like bad football teams. It doesn't even pay that well, so let's slap them together and see what happens on Sunday. The only real scary fade here is Russell Wilson, though.
White's ML underdog parlay
Bengals +400 at Ravens
Dolphins +155 vs. Redskins
Odds: +1175
My Wednesday column featured a 49ers-Dolphins parlay in this spot based on DVOA data, but I'm not that thrilled with taking them here since we all like the Rams to cover. So I'm going to sub in a longshot and say the Bengals have a much better shot of beating the Ravens than the +400 odds above imply. It's a division game and Baltimore hasn't looked great after throttling the Dolphins in Week 1. Since then, the Ravens beat the Cardinals at home by only six, lost twice, then needed to come back and win in OT against the Steelers' third-string QB. In a divisional game, the Bengals have a shot. And the Dolphins are terrible, but this seems to be a value since they're at home against another terrible team.
We cashed in this space last week with a +684 moneyline parlay of the Cardinals and Broncos. Congrats if you followed!
Brinson's seven-point teaser
Texans +11 at Chiefs
Bengals +18 at Ravens
Saints +8.5 at Jaguars
Odds +135
Honestly, the only thing that worries me here is the Bengals. If the Saints and their defense go down to Jacksonville and get blown out by double digits, I'll tip my cap to Gardner Minshew. The Texans catching 11 points? I know their secondary isn't good but Patrick Mahomes is banged up and I trust Deshaun Watson to keep them in the game and/or storm through the backdoor on this one. Andy Dalton and Zac Taylor were down big to the Cardinals before mounting an absurd fourth quarter comeback to tie the game and nearly steal a victory. The Ravens secondary is bad enough they should be able to do the same. If you can't keep it within 20 freaking points against a division rival with a bad secondary in a must-win game then just fold the franchise already.
White's six-point teaser
Saints +7.5 at Jaguars
Titans +8 at Broncos
Odds: -140
We have a nice group of teams to tease up this week, and I'm going to do it with a Saints team that has continued to roll with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback and a Titans team that hasn't given up more than 20 points this year and is facing a 1-4 team coming off its first win. The Jaguars are playing a lot of close games with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, so it's hard to see them winning by more than a touchdown against a great New Orleans team. You can also throw the Cardinals +8.5 or the Chargers -1 in for a three-teamer that pays out +150 if you want to chase a better payout.
The teaser of the week is just 2-3 this year after a 12-5 run in 2018, but we easily cashed last week with the Patriots and Cardinals.
