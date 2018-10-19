Week 7 NFL Best Bets: Patriots stay hot against Bears and more of Jason La Canfora's picks

Well, last week wasn't horrible: Two wins and one loss. I suppose we can live with that. I am a fool for falling into that Ravens/Titans trap. Should've stuck with two games. Anyway, we are now 7-5-1 on the season. And it's time to get on a roll.

Saints (+2.5) at Ravens

I am certifiable for picking another game involving the Ravens. Seriously. But maybe if I stick with it my luck will turn. Saints coming off a bye, rested, against the league's best defense thus far. In this high-scoring era give me the points and the offense.

Baltimore played three straight on the road and a bunch of vital AFC games and I expect this defense to get a very different test than anything it's seen thus far. You can't blitz Drew Brees and get set away with it, and he will find the right matchups in coverage to carry the day.

Patriots (-3) at Bears

What happened to the Bears' defense last week? And now Khalil Mack and others are beat up? Pats will play ball control with Sony Michel to set up play-action chunk plays. Bill Belichick, even short on talent on D, can handle Mitchell Trubisky. Pats are on one of those tears where they soar to the top seed in the AFC. Ride the wave with them.

Giants (+5.5) at Falcons

I have a hard time seeing the Falcons being a touchdown better than most teams right now. Even the sad-sack Giants. If Eli can't find Odell Beckham against this faux defense -- Falcons can't rush the passer or cover much -- and Barkley can't control the clock, then bench the QB at halftime. Anytime ownership scapegoats OBJ it tends to bring out the best in him, as do the bright lights of primetime. Give me the points.