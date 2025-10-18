Entering the Week 7 NFL schedule, the spread record for home teams and road teams is dead even, with each side going 46-46-1 ATS. Since that stat won't help much with Week 7 NFL betting, then you'll have to rely on other trends, especially with mostly close Week 7 NFL lines. Chiefs vs. Raiders (+11.5) is the only contest with a line of more than a touchdown, while seven of the 15 matchups have a spread of a field goal or less. Some of these include Eagles vs. Vikings (+1.5), Chargers vs. Colts (+1.5), Cowboys vs. Commanders (+1.5) and 49ers vs. Falcons (+1.5) on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, after firing Brian Callahan, Tennessee is a 7-point home underdog versus New England. Tennessee was a stunning 0-10 ATS at home under Callahan, so will it get its first home cover since 2023 against a Pats team that's both won and covered in three straight? Also, should your Week 7 NFL picks include Cam Ward, Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs or any others from this contest within Fantasy football lineups or as part of NFL player props?

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL betting picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 7 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Chicago Bears (-5.5, 45.5) covering against the Saints. The model has Chicago covering in over 50% of simulations, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has the Jets' Justin Fields as one of its top value picks at quarterback, while the Browns' Quinshon Judkins is among the best values at running back for Sunday's main slate. Here are its complete Week 7 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. He has Dallas' Jake Ferguson as his TE1 in both standard and PPR formats. Get his full Week 7 Fantasy and DFS projections right here.

Mike McClure is a DFS millionaire who has cashed in some of the world's biggest tournaments. He's building around a pair of returning receivers -- CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and Rashee Rice (suspension). See his top picks for the Sunday main slate right here.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 7 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Chargers' Kimani Vidal is projected to be a top-15 Fantasy running back this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024 and has revealed picks for every Week 7 NFL game. One of its favorite picks is the Broncos (-7) covering versus the New York Giants, which cashes almost 60% of the time in an A-rated pick. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 7 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. Analyst R.J. White, who is 30-19 (+1055) over his last 49 ATS picks, has revealed his Week 7 best bets. He is backing the Browns (-2.5) to cover at home versus Miami saying, "The Browns have the best run defense in the league, and the Dolphins' passing game without Tyreek Hill doesn't scare anyone... This is also the perfect defense for the Browns to face, one that managed one sack against the Chargers' patchwork O-line and that hasn't stopped any run game this year." White's NFL best bets for Week 7 can be found here.

Eric Cohen, who is 60-32-1 (65%) on his straight-up NFL picks this season, has exact score predictions for all 15 games. He is high on the Vikings (+2.5, 44.5) to defeat the Eagles, 23-21, on Sunday. Hit any of his exact score picks and you're looking at a payout well over 100-1. That pick, along with his prediction for every game, is available here.

49ers vs. Falcons 'Sunday Night Football' picks

The Falcons head West to take on the 49ers on 'Sunday Night Football," in a battle of NFC playoff hopefuls. Atlanta upset the Bills on Monday night, but now the Falcons have a shorter week and a long trip. The Niners, meanwhile, have battled significant injuries all season, but still have a winning record at 3-2, and they are 1.5-point favorites in this one as Mac Jones will get another start in place of Brock Purdy (toe). The SportsLine model's top pick for this one is Under 47, as it hits nearly 60% of the time. See 49ers vs. Falcons picks from the SportsLine advanced model here.

'Monday Night Football' doubleheader picks

The final 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader of the year also wraps up Week 7 with the Lions at -5.5 against the Bucs in the 7 p.m. ET start and Seattle at -3 against the Texans in the 10 p.m. ET kick. SportsLine AI is projecting Jared Goff to go Over 253.5 passing yards, saying he'll throw for 291.5, making that a strong 4-star selection. SportsLine's model, meanwhile, is going Under 41.5 in the late game, with that pick hitting more than 60% of the time. See more Lions vs. Bucs picks here, and more Seahawks vs. Texans picks right here.