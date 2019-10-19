Week 7 NFL expert picks and Vegas predictions: Jaguars, Jets cover

There's plenty of NFL news for fans to consider heading into Sunday's action. Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) will not play in Sunday's NFC battle against the Chicago Bears, a game in which the Saints are 3.5-point underdogs. The Cowboys (-2.5), meanwhile, have lost three straight after starting the season 3-0, and now they'll face a Philadelphia Eagles team that has won two of their last three games. Should Dak Prescott and the Cowboys be among your top NFL picks on Sunday? Can Matthew Stafford and the Lions rebound from a disappointing 23-22 loss by taking down Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings? And will Russell Wilson lead the Seahawks (-3) to their fourth straight victory against a Ravens team that features an explosive offense? Those are the types of questions fans will have to ask themselves before locking in their Week 7 NFL picks. Picking NFL games has been extremely profitable if you've listened to CBS Sports NFL editor R.J. White. In fact, if you placed $100 on each of White's NFL picks over the last two-plus seasons, you'd be up over $3,100. Smart bettors tail his NFL predictions.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst, and over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 227-176 on NFL against the spread picks. The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has also cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. Now, he's back and crushing his SuperContest selections again in 2019.

So far this season, White has gone 18-12 on his SuperContest selections, easily cashing with the Panthers (-2.5), Vikings (-3) and Bengals (+11) last week. This week, we can tell you White loves the Jaguars (-3) against the Bengals on the road.

"Gardner Minshew just had his worst game against an elite defense, but this is definitely a get-right spot," White told SportsLine. "The Jags should be able to run it all over the Bengals' league-worst rushing defense (per yards per carry), and Jacksonville's defensive line should devour Cincinnati's poor unit up front. Cincinnati's opener against Seattle threw us off their scent, but the Bengals have been out-gained by 110-plus yards every week since. This line is going up, especially in a year where home-field advantage hasn't mattered as much, so hop on it while you can get in relatively cheap."

And a massive shocker: White is picking the Jets (+9.5) to cover the spread at home against the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

"I like this game to go under, and the lower the scoring, the easier it will be for the underdog to cover a big line," White told SportsLine. "New York's offense found some life last week with Sam Darnold back at quarterback, and even though the Patriots' defense has been phenomenal, I believe the Jets offense won't completely be shut down like they were with Luke Falk at the helm. And the Jets' defense is legitimately good, ranking 11th in points per drive and fifth in yards per rush allowed. One interesting nugget: The Pats have been road favorites 12 times between 8.5 and 10.5 points since 2012 and are just 3-9 against the spread."

White also is calling for a home favorite to get absolutely shocked this week, and who it is will surprise you. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

So which teams should you back in Week 7? And which favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in Week 7, plus see which underdog is going to shock the NFL, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.