Week 7 NFL injuries: Broncos rule five players out, Hilton practices in full, Tannehill and Allen out

The Cardinals upgraded eight players to a full practice on Wednesday and all are available for Thursday night, but the team has ruled three players out and two more questionable. The Broncos will be missing five players on Thursday, including two starters on their offensive line. And two quarterbacks have already been ruled out this week, with the Dolphins and Bills set to start backup quarterbacks in their Week 7 matchups.

We'll break down the injuries you need to know about for Thursday below before digging in to each team playing on Sunday's initial injury report for Week 7. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Broncos (-1.5) at Cardinals

Broncos: OT Jared Veldheer (knee), G Ronald Leary (Achilles), OLB Shane Ray (ankle, wrist), CB Adam Jones (thigh), S Dymonte Thomas (chest) OUT



OT Jared Veldheer (knee), G Ronald Leary (Achilles), OLB Shane Ray (ankle, wrist), CB Adam Jones (thigh), S Dymonte Thomas (chest) OUT Cardinals: G Mike Iupati (back), G Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring), S Tre Boston (shoulder, ribs) OUT; G Justin Pugh (hand), CB Jamar Taylor (back) QUESTIONABLE



The Broncos are down two members of their starting O-line with Leary and Veldheer out. Leary, who tore his Achilles in Week 6, will make way for Max Garcia for the foreseeable future. Billy Turner will continue to see time with Veldheer out. The Denver offensive line had been playing well this year, but with the injuries piling up, that could wind up being a point of weakness in this matchup, especially against a Cardinals defense that's 10th in adjusted sack rate.

The Cardinals are also beat up at the guard position, with one starter and a key reserve ruled out and Pugh trying to play through a broken hand. Daniel Munyer and John Wetzel both saw snaps in relief last week, and both could be on the field most of the game here, especially if Pugh can't go.

The biggest injury for Arizona might be at safety, where Boston had been having an excellent season, racking up 40 total tackles in six games while nabbing three interceptions and forcing a fumble. Combined with Taylor being questionable, Arizona could find itself stretched in the secondary if the Broncos try to force them into dime formations often.

Wednesday's injury reports

Titans vs. Chargers (-6.5) in London

While the Chargers are still without pass rusher Joey Bosa, the only other player listed as a DNP on Wednesday is linebacker Kyzir White. Receiver Travis Benjamin (foot) hasn't seen much action this year but was limited to start the week, as was kicker Caleb Sturgis (quad).

Patriots (-3) at Bears

Analysis to come.

Browns at Buccaneers (-3)

Browns receiver Rashard Higgins (knee) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice, and he was joined as a DNP by linebacker Joe Schobert, who is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, and center J.C. Tretter, who's dealing with an ankle issue. While quarterback Baker Mayfield looked hobbled at times on Sunday, he's not on the injury report to start the week. The Bucs were missing defensive end Vinny Curry (ankle) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (calf) at practice, which could make things much easier for the Browns up front on offense.

Lions (-2.5) at Dolphins

The Dolphins were only missing two depth defensive ends from practice in Charles Harris (calf) and Jonathan Woodard (concussion), but even though Ryan Tannehill was limited, he's already been ruled out for Week 7. That puts Brock Osweiler back under center after last week's surprising win. Defensive ends Cameron Wake (knee) and Andre Branch (knee) were also limited as a banged-up D-line looks to get healthy.

Panthers at Eagles (-4.5)

Six Panthers didn't practice on Wednesday, but three were simply for rest purposes, one wasn't injury related and the other two were depth players. Tight end Greg Olsen was limited in practice after making his return to action last week, while corner Donte Jackson was also limited Wednesday with his groin injury. Six Eagles missed practice due to injury issues, with running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) still sidelined and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) a DNP as well. Quarterback Carson Wentz was listed as a limited participant with a back issue.

Bills at Colts (-7.5)

The Bills are going to be without quarterback Josh Allen this week, setting up Derek Anderson to start after being signed just last week. The team is pretty healthy other than that, though defensive end Trent Murphy was limited on Wednesday due to an ankle issue. The Colts appear to be getting a major part of the offense back this week, with receiver T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring) practicing in full, while receiver Ryan Grant (ankle) and tight end Jack Doyle (hip) were sidelined on Wednesday. Like Hilton, key defensive lineman Margus Hunt (knee) also practiced in full after missing action this past week.

Bengals at Chiefs (-6)

Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) and linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) remained sidelined on Wednesday after the defense surrendered 43 points against the Patriots in Week 6. The offensive line could be an issue as well, with guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on IR and center Mitch Morse sidelined by a concussion this week. The Chiefs did bring in one of their former lineman to help in Jeff Allen.

Vikings (-3) at Jets

Analysis to come.

Texans at Jaguars (-5)

The Texans were missing three players from practice on Wednesday, including offensive lineman Zach Fulton (ankle) and corner Aaron Colvin (ankle), but most of the players on the injury report were able to practice in full. The three who were limited were the team's top receivers: DeAndre Hopkins (foot), Will Fuller (hip) and Keke Coutee (hamstring), but none are thought to be in danger of missing this week's game. Seven Jaguars missed practice to start the week, including running backs Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and T.J. Yeldon (foot, ankle). The defense was without lineman Calais Campbell (ankle) and corner D.J. Hayden (toe) on Wednesday as well.

Saints at Ravens (-2.5)

Only two Ravens missed practice due to injury on Wednesday, with guard Alex Lewis coming off a scary-looking neck injury and corner Brandon Carr dealing with a knee issue.

Cowboys at Redskins (-2)

Analysis to come.

Rams (-10) at 49ers

Analysis to come.