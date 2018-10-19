Week 7 NFL injuries: Dalvin Cook out, Isaiah Crowell questionable, T.Y. Hilton returns

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook appeared ready to return to action when he practiced in full on Wednesday, but things quickly turned south, with Cook missing Thursday and Friday practices and being ruled out on Friday. That leaves Latavius Murray to again shoulder the load, this time against the Jets one week after going for 155 yards on 24 carries and scoring a touchdown.

Jets running back Isaiah Crowell missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, putting his status for Week 7 into doubt, but he did get a limited session in on Friday before being ruled questionable. Crowell managed only 40 yards on 13 carries last week after racking up 219 yards on 15 carries in his previous game. Bilal Powell had 36 carries himself over the last two weeks, and he figures to see even more work if Crowell is ruled out on Sunday.

The Colts have been dealing with a ton of injuries in recent weeks, but they appear to be getting healthier. While Ryan Grant is out for Week 7, Andrew Luck is getting top receiver T.Y. Hilton back in the fold for the first time since he went for 115 yards on four catches in Week 4. The offensive line is also healthy for Indy, which will help against a talented Buffalo front. Margus Hunt and Darius Leonard are also good to go on the defensive side.

We'll hit the injury reports for every game on Sunday and Monday below to get you ready for your Fantasy and NFL picks decisions.

Titans vs. Chargers (-6.5) in London



The Titans get back linebacker Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) this week but will be without two other players at the position, including Morgan, a key pass rusher in past years who has no sacks and only eight total tackles in six games this season. Spain was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday to earn a questionable tag. Bosa remains sidelined but the Chargers have a good chance of getting back Benjamin, who practiced in full on Friday. His return could mean fewer targets for the secondary options at the position.

Patriots (-3) at Bears

Patriots: TBA



TBA Bears: TBA



Analysis to come.

Browns at Buccaneers (-3.5)

The Browns remain shorthanded at receiver with Higgins sidelined, and they'll also be without one of their top defensive players in Schobert. But Tretter was able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday and has a shot of playing on Sunday. The Bucs are down two huge pieces on the defensive line, which is typically the strength of the defense. Will the Bucs be able to find consistent success with Beau Allen and Vita Vea as the main options in the middle and William Gholston and Noah Spance opposite Jason Pierre-Paul?

Lions (-3) at Dolphins

Brock Osweiler draws another start at quarterback with Tannehill sidelined. Parker was a full practice all week but still is listed as questionable, while the other three questionable players also practiced in full on Friday.

Panthers at Eagles (-4.5)

The Panthers are healthier rolling into Week 7 than they've been in a long time, though they're still rolling out multiple replacements on the offensive line with several players on IR. Tight end Greg Olsen (foot) and corner Donte Jackson (groin) were both upgraded to full practice in Friday and avoided final injury tags. The Eagles are down several depth players on defense, and they could be stretched in the secondary with Rodney McLeod already on IR. Both starting tackles were limited on Friday but avoided a final injury tag.

Bills at Colts (-7.5)

With Allen out, Derek Anderson is set to start for the Bills. It'll be his fifth start since the 2010 season, with three of his four since coming against the Bucs. The Bills will have everyone else available, with defensive end Trent Murphy (ankle) and guard Vlad Ducasse (knee) both practicing in full on Friday. The Colts are getting receiver T.Y. Hilton and defensive end Margus Hunt back this week, and while rookie linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) didn't practice on Friday, he didn't draw a final injury tag. So while solid starters like Doyle and Autry are out, the Colts are actually healthier than they have been in recent weeks.

Bengals at Chiefs (-5.5)

Bengals: TBA



TBA Chiefs: TBA



Analysis to come.

Vikings (-3.5) at Jets

Cook practiced on Wednesday but was a DNP the last two days and is out again, leaving Latavius Murray to serve as the feature back in this matchup. Joseph was limited on Friday before drawing a questionable tag, but defensive end Danielle Hunter (groin) didn't get a final tag at all despite only being limited as well. Crowell was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday, improving his chances at playing for the Jets on Sunday. If he can't go, Bilal Powell would get the lion's share of the touches at the position. The receiving corps will be down two players, however, which is good news for Robby Anderson's target count. The injuries at cornerback could prove disastrous against an offense with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

Texans at Jaguars (-4.5)

The Jaguars are down a few depth pieces at cornerback against a team that doesn't often light the scoreboard up with the passing game. Receivers DeAndre Hopkins (foot), Will Fuller (hip) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) didn't get in one full practice between them this week but all avoided final injury tags.

Saints at Ravens (-2.5)

Saints: TBA



TBA Ravens: TBA



Analysis to come.

Cowboys at Redskins (-1)

Cowboys: TBA



TBA Redskins: TBA



Analysis to come.

Rams (-9.5) at 49ers

Rams: TBA



TBA 49ers: TBA



Analysis to come.

Giants at Falcons (-4)

Giants: TBA



TBA Falcons: TBA



Analysis to come.