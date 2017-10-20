Week 7 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Diggs out, Fournette questionable

Fantasy owners and Jaguars backers alike will have to sweat out Sunday morning inactives, as Leonard Fournette is listed as questionable for a Week 7 matchup against the Colts.

The talented rookie was unable to practice at all this week while dealing with an ankle injury, and considering he's averaging nearly 100 rushing yards per game, his absence could be a huge blow to the Jaguars' chances of getting a win on the road in Indianapolis. Fournette has exploded over his last two games, averaging more than six yards per carry in each while racking up 331 rushing yards on 49 carries.

We now know that the Vikings will again be without one of their top playmakers on Sunday, as Stefon Diggs has been ruled out as he continues to recover from a groin injury suffered in Week 5. He had just one catch in that game before exiting and was unable to play last week, though the Vikings rolled to a win after the early injury to Aaron Rodgers. Without Diggs, Adam Thielen, Laquon Treadwell and the rest of the passing game will have to step up against a banged-up Ravens team.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 7.

Titans at Browns

Titans: WR Corey Davis, S Johnathan Cyprien OUT; RB DeMarco Murray, TE Delanie Walker, LB Derrick Morgan QUESTIONABLE



WR Corey Davis, S Johnathan Cyprien OUT; RB DeMarco Murray, TE Delanie Walker, LB Derrick Morgan QUESTIONABLE Browns: LB James Burgess OUT; WR Kenny Britt, WR Sammie Coates, CB Jason McCourty, DB Jabrill Peppers QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Murray was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday after missing the first two days of practice with a hamstring issue. Expect Derrick Henry to lead the backfield in touches even if Murray is active. Walker was downgraded to DNP on Friday, and if he can't go, that could open up touches for rookie tight end Jonnu Smith as well as receivers Eric Decker and Rishard Matthews. Britt and Coates have been limited in practice this week. McCourty was downgraded to DNP on Friday, and his absence would be a massive blow to the Browns' chances of getting in the win column, as he's the top-rated cornerback in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

Jaguars at Colts

Jaguars: C Brandon Linder OUT; RB Leonard Fournette, WR Marqise Lee, S Tashaun Gipson QUESTIONABLE



C Brandon Linder OUT; RB Leonard Fournette, WR Marqise Lee, S Tashaun Gipson QUESTIONABLE Colts: QB Andrew Luck, RB Robert Turbin, LB Anthony Walker OUT; TE Darrell Daniels, C Ryan Kelly, S T.J. Green QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Fournette looks on the wrong side of questionable after missing practice all week. Without him, the Jaguars' rushing attack would likely go through Chris Ivory. Turbin was placed on the IR, and that could increase the workload given to rookie rusher Marlon Mack behind Frank Gore. Luck remains without a timetable to return for the Colts.

Bengals at Steelers

Bengals: HB Ryan Hewitt, WR Tyler Boyd OUT; CB Adam Jones DOUBTFUL; WR John Ross, S Derron Smith QUESTIONABLE



HB Ryan Hewitt, WR Tyler Boyd OUT; CB Adam Jones DOUBTFUL; WR John Ross, S Derron Smith QUESTIONABLE Steelers: DE Tuitt OUT; OT Marcus Gilbert DOUBTFUL



Analysis: Ross was able to practice in full on Friday, but that doesn't mean he'll return to action as he continues to work back from a multiweek injury. With Tyler Eifert out for the season and Boyd still out, the Bengals' passing attack is basically A.J. Green and good luck from there. Gilbert's absence could be huge, as the Jaguars were able to dominate the Steelers' line without the right tackle in Week 5.

Ravens at Vikings

Ravens: RB Terrance West, WR Breshad Perriman, TE Maxx Williams, OL Matt Skura, OLB Tim Williams OUT; WR Chris Matthews DOUBTFUL; WR Jeremy Maclin, WR Mike Wallace, TE Benjamin Watson, OT Ronnie Stanley, DT Brandon Williams, DT Carl Davis, LB Anthony Levine, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Jaylen Hill, DB Lardarius Webb QUESTIONABLE



RB Terrance West, WR Breshad Perriman, TE Maxx Williams, OL Matt Skura, OLB Tim Williams OUT; WR Chris Matthews DOUBTFUL; WR Jeremy Maclin, WR Mike Wallace, TE Benjamin Watson, OT Ronnie Stanley, DT Brandon Williams, DT Carl Davis, LB Anthony Levine, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Jaylen Hill, DB Lardarius Webb QUESTIONABLE Vikings: QB Sam Bradford, WR Stefon Diggs, C Nick Easton OUT; WR Michael Floyd, OT Riley Reiff, CB Tramaine Brock, CB Mackensie Alexander QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Ravens continue to be one of the least healthy teams in the league, having already lost several key guys to the IR and now placing 16 guys on the final injury report. That includes most of their receiving corps, and none of those four receivers got a full practice in on Friday. The Vikings won't have a key piece on offense with Diggs set to miss another game, and considering the Ravens' banged-up receiving corps is unlikely to take advantage of Minnesota's CB injuries, this should be a low scoring game without Diggs.

Jets at Dolphins

Jets: TE Jordan Leggett OUT; DL Muhammad Wilkerson QUESTIONABLE



TE Jordan Leggett OUT; DL Muhammad Wilkerson QUESTIONABLE Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker DOUBTFUL; C Mike Pouncey, DE Andre Branch, CB Byron Maxwell, CB Xavien Howard QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Jets remain one of the healthier teams in the league, with Bilal Powell returning to the rushing attack this week after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. Wilkerson didn't practice at all this week, but he's been a fixture on the injury report and has yet to miss a game. Parker should miss another game after not practicing all week. Everyone else on the team practiced in full Friday, including Jay Ajayi, who didn't practice Thursday but is good to go against the Jets.

Buccaneers at Bills

Buccaneers: DE Noah Spence, DE Ryan Russell, CB Josh Robinson OUT; QB Jameis Winston, DE Robert Ayers, LB Lavonte David, LB Kwon Alexander, LB Adarius Glanton, S T.J. Ward, S Keith Tandy QUESTIONABLE



DE Noah Spence, DE Ryan Russell, CB Josh Robinson OUT; QB Jameis Winston, DE Robert Ayers, LB Lavonte David, LB Kwon Alexander, LB Adarius Glanton, S T.J. Ward, S Keith Tandy QUESTIONABLE Bills: TE Charles Clay, LB Ramon Humber OUT; WR Jordan Matthews, CB E.J. Gaines, CB Leonard Johnson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Winston practiced in full on Friday and has been named the starter for Week 7 after sustaining a shoulder injury last week. The Buccaneers defense remains battered and bruised heading into this matchup in Buffalo. Matthews practiced in full on Friday, giving his outlook a boost for playing in this game. If he's close to 100 percent and active, that's huge for the Bills' passing attack, which is severely limited without Matthews and Clay.

Panthers at Bears

Panthers: RB Fozzy Whittaker, OT John Theus, LB Luke Kuechly, S Demetrious Cox OUT; WR Kelvin Benjamin, C Ryan Kalil, C Greg Van Roten, DE Charles Johnson, S Kurt Coleman, K Graham Gano QUESTIONABLE



RB Fozzy Whittaker, OT John Theus, LB Luke Kuechly, S Demetrious Cox OUT; WR Kelvin Benjamin, C Ryan Kalil, C Greg Van Roten, DE Charles Johnson, S Kurt Coleman, K Graham Gano QUESTIONABLE Bears: WR Markus Wheaton OUT; LB John Timu, CB Sherrick McManis DOUBTFUL; RB Benny Cunningham, C Hroniss Grasu, ILB Nick Kwiatkoski QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Panthers are dealing with a ton of injuries, none bigger than Kuechly, whose absence should make things easier for Jordan Howard running between the tackles. Benjamin got in a full practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday. If Kalil can finally return, that's a huge upgrade for the Panthers' line. Cunningham has been involved with the offense as the No. 3 back, especially in the passing game, and if he can't play it would be good news for Tarik Cohen owners in Fantasy. Wheaton remains sidelined with a multiweek injury.

Saints at Packers

Saints: WR Willie Snead, OT Terron Armstead QUESTIONABLE



WR Willie Snead, OT Terron Armstead QUESTIONABLE Packers: QB Aaron Rodgers, LB Joe Thomas, LB Ahmad Brooks, S Morgan Burnett OUT; G Lane Taylor DOUBTFUL; C Corey Linsley, CB Davon House, CB Damarious Randall QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Saints came out of their Week 5 bye healthy and remain so for this matchup. Both Snead and Armstead were limited in practice all week, but both should be good to go after playing last week. Losing Rodgers is obviously one of the biggest injuries any team could sustain all year, but on the positive side both of the Packers' starting tackles are good to go after spending weeks on the injury report. The interior of the line isn't as well off, with Taylor missing practice all week and Linsley popping up on the injury report with a back issue Friday.

Cardinals at Rams in London

Cardinals: RB Andre Ellington, DL Robert Nkemdiche, DL Xavier Williams, DL Olsen Pierre, ILB Karlos Dansby QUESTIONABLE



RB Andre Ellington, DL Robert Nkemdiche, DL Xavier Williams, DL Olsen Pierre, ILB Karlos Dansby QUESTIONABLE Rams: S Cody Davis DOUBTFUL; LB Mark Barron QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Ellington was unable to practice on Thursday and Friday, and if he can't go in the London matchup, it puts a dent in Carson Palmer's receiving options; as good as Adrian Peterson looked in his Cardinals debut, he doesn't contribute in the passing game. The Rams head into the international matchup mostly healthy. Lamarcus Joyner practiced in full this week and is poised to return after being sidelined since Week 3.

Cowboys at 49ers

Cowboys: CB Chidobe Awuzie OUT; LB Justin Durant QUESTIONABLE



CB Chidobe Awuzie OUT; LB Justin Durant QUESTIONABLE 49ers: FB Kyle Juszczyk, DE Aaron Lynch OUT; LB Reuben Foster, LB Ray-Ray Armstrong, LB Brock Coyle, LB Dekoda Watson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Cowboys are going into Sunday's game mostly healthy coming out of their bye after dealing with injuries to several defensive starters over the last few weeks. The offensive line also looks healthy after Tyron Smith and La'el Collins practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. The 49ers have a cluster of injuries at linebacker after cutting NaVorro Bowman last week, and the Cowboys running game could make them pay for it.

Seahawks at Giants

Seahawks: G Luke Joeckel, DE Cliff Avril OUT; CB Jeremy Lane DOUBTFUL; RB C.J. Prosise, DE Michael Bennett, DE Marcus Smith, DT Nazair Jones QUESTIONABLE



G Luke Joeckel, DE Cliff Avril OUT; CB Jeremy Lane DOUBTFUL; RB C.J. Prosise, DE Michael Bennett, DE Marcus Smith, DT Nazair Jones QUESTIONABLE Giants: RB Paul Perkins, C Weston Richburg, DE Olivier Vernon, LB Jonathan Casillas, LB Calvin Munson OUT; WR Sterling Shepard QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Seahawks' offensive line has dealt with major issues this year, and not having Joeckel isn't going to help. Prosise practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and seems likely to be available on Sunday. Perkins remains out, but Orleans Darkwa has grabbed hold of the No. 1 running back job anyway. Shepard was limited all week, and his return would be a boon for a Giants receiving corps without its other top three options.

Broncos at Chargers

Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch OUT; WR Emmanuel Sanders, WR Cody Latimer, WR Isaiah McKenzie, T Menelik Watson, T Donald Stephenson, LB Corey Nelson OUT



QB Paxton Lynch OUT; WR Emmanuel Sanders, WR Cody Latimer, WR Isaiah McKenzie, T Menelik Watson, T Donald Stephenson, LB Corey Nelson OUT Chargers: RB Melvin Gordon, WR Keenan Allen, OT Joe Barksdale, DT Corey Liuget, S Adrian Phillips QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Broncos are dealing with a cluster of injuries at receiver, leaving Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor as the top options behind Demaryius Thomas. The offense also has issues at right tackle with both Watson and Stephenson out. Gordon will likely be good to go, and he's managed 20-plus carries in each of his last two games after not reaching that plateau in the Chargers' first four games. Allen landed on the injury report Thursday with a shoulder issue, and if he can't go, it could mean more work for first-round pick Mike Williams.

Falcons at Patriots

Falcons: LB Jordan Tripp OUT



LB Jordan Tripp OUT Patriots: LB Harvey Langi, CB Stephon Gilmore, DB Eric Rowe OUT; TE Jacob Hollister, LB Elandon Roberts, CB Johnson Bademosi QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Falcons are healthy coming into this Super Bowl rematch, with Mohamed Sanu getting removed from the injury report on Friday after being limited in practice all week. Kicker Matt Bryant was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and is off the final injury report as well. Rex Burkhead and Chris Hogan are good to go after being limited this week, so the only key injuries for the Patriots are on defense. That should make the perception that this will be a shootout a reality.

Redskins at Eagles

Redskins: TBA



Eagles: TBA



