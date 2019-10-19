Week 7 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor, more

Week 7 features a pair of matchups between teams looking to establish themselves as the unquestioned favorite in their divisions. In the early slate, the Texans head to Indy to face a Colts team coming off a bye, and with both teams defeating the Chiefs in their most recent games, it's a battle that could have huge implications in the AFC playoff race.

We'll wrap up a packed day in football on Sunday night with another huge divisional battle between the Eagles and Cowboys. Both teams have to be disappointed to be 3-3 considering both Dallas's hot start and Philadelphia's Super Bowl expectations, but one will take a big step toward righting the ship with a crucial divisional win.

Cardinals at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Giants -2.5, O/U 49.5



Giants -2.5, O/U 49.5 Current: Giants -3, O/U 50.5

"The Giants are getting healthy on offense. Saquon Barkley playing is going to help Daniel Jones a lot. That Arizona defense is not very good. The only teams the Cardinals have beaten are Atlanta and Cincinnati, two really bad teams. And they blew big leads in both. Take the Giants." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Giants are one of his Week 7 best bets

Texans at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Colts -1.5, O/U 47.5



Colts -1.5, O/U 47.5 Current: Colts -1, O/U 47

"This is a huge matchup in the AFC South, and I think the wrong team is favored. The Colts offense is heavily dependent on the run game because, while he's not bad, Jacoby Brissett isn't what anybody would consider a world-beater at QB. The Houston defense is great against the run, ranking sixth in the league in rush defense DVOA. Because of that, the Colts are going to have to keep up with Houston through the air, and if it's coming down to a QB shootout between Brissett and Deshaun Watson, well, it seems to be an obvious choice. Also, for whatever it's worth to you, the road team has gone 8-1-2 ATS in the last 11 meetings between these division rivals. The underdog is 6-2-2 in the last 10 as well." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Texans are one of his best bets

Fornelli posted another 2-1 performance in Week 6, making him 11-7 on the season. You can see who else he likes in his Thursday column.

Dolphins at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Bills -16.5, O/U 39.5



Bills -16.5, O/U 39.5 Current: Bills -17, O/U 41.5

We went belly-up in our survivor picks last week, but if you survived and advanced, there's really only one way to go this week: the Buffalo Bills. While it's possible you used them against the Bengals in Week 3, it's exceedindly likely most competitors still have Buffalo available. They're the biggest favorite of the week by at least a touchdown, going against the clear worst team in the league at home. Some people might be scared off by Ryan Fitzpatrick's reinsertion into the lineup, but the offense did absolutely nothing over the first two weeks with the veteran at quarterback. Play it safe and go with the Bills in Week 7.

Vikings at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Pick 'em, O/U 44



Pick 'em, O/U 44 Current: Vikings -2.5, O/U 44

"Detroit is a good team with a good defense, but Minnesota is a better team with a better defense. In a battle of two quarterbacks who don't love beating good teams, we've seen Kirk Cousins come up big against the Lions in Ford Field, going 21 of 28 for 253 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions against this team last December. Detroit's weakness actually lies in stopping the run, which means we could get a Dalvin Cook special in this matchup. Cook has fallen to fourth overall in terms of NFL rushing yards on the season, but he's still a threat to pop up with a monster game and the Lions are coughing up 5.1 yards per carry on the season. If Cook gets rolling it will open up some serious play-action opportunities for Cousins to Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. I tend to think you'll see a deflated Lions team after they got hosed in Green Bay on a short week as well." -- Will Brinson on why the Vikings are one of his best bets

Brinson is coming off another hot week with his best bets, and his 4-1-1 Week 6 lifts him to 22-12-1 on the season. See who else he loves this week in his Friday column.

Raiders at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Packers -6.5, O/U 46.5



Packers -6.5, O/U 46.5 Current: Packers -4.5, O/U 46.5

"The Raiders are coming off a bye, while the Packers are playing on a short week. The Packers are also banged up. Even so, I think Green Bay will find a way to win this one behind the defense. Packers take another close one." -- Pete Prisco on why he thinks the Raiders will cover

Prisco made the Raiders a best bet on Friday's Pick Six Podcast, but you can see all his picks in his Wednesday column.

Jaguars at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Jaguars -3, O/U 44



Jaguars -3, O/U 44 Current: Jaguars -4.5, O/U 44.5

"Gardner Minshew just had his worst game against an elite defense, but this is definitely a get-right spot. The Jags should be able to run it all over the Bengals' league-worst rushing defense (per yards per carry), and Jacksonville's defensive line should devour Cincinnati's poor unit up front. Cincinnati's opener against Seattle threw us off their scent, but the Bengals have been outgained by 110-plus yards every week since. This line is going up, especially in a year where home-field advantage hasn't mattered as much, so hop on it while you can get in relatively cheap." -- R.J. White on why the Jaguars are one of his SuperContest picks in Week 7

Rams at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Rams -3, O/U 53



Rams -3, O/U 53 Current: Rams -3, O/U 54.5

"This is the perfect get-right game for the Rams' offense. The Falcons' defense just allowed Kyler Murray to shred them for 340 yards and three touchdowns. So far this season, they're allowing 31 points per game. Only the Dolphins have allowed more. They're 30th by DVOA. The Rams' offense has been awful in recent weeks, but even not-good offenses have been able to tear apart the Falcons' defense." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Rams are one of his best bets

Wagner-McGough went 3-2 in Week 6 as he keeps putting a slow start behind him with his best bets. You can see who else he likes in his Thursday column.

49ers at Redskins



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: 49ers -10, O/U 42.5



49ers -10, O/U 42.5 Current: 49ers -10, O/U 40

"I looooooooovveee the 49ers in this spot. Kyle Shanahan could barely hide his contempt for Washington owner Dan Snyder this week, and on Sunday it shall be unleashed upon his former boss and his hapless football team. The 49ers could opt not to play offense at all in this game and still cover this spread simply on defense. They will suffocate Washington, and Dwayne Haskins might be forced into action again. The 49ers will also run the ball up and down the field and Shanahan will show no mercy. He'll have a few special calls for this one. His team is for real, while the other side is ready to clear out their lockers. The holdout of Washington left tackle Trent Williams will loom large." -- Jason La Canfora on why the 49ers are one of his best bets

La Canfora missed on his Thursday best bet but is still 12-7-1 on the season with his locks. See who else he loves this week in his Friday column.

Chargers at Titans

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Titans -1.5, O/U 40.5



Titans -1.5, O/U 40.5 Current: Titans -2.5, O/U 41

"The battle of the pretenders. The Chargers are reeling, but at least they won't be at their fake home this Sunday. The Titans, meanwhile, zig when we think they'll zag and vice-versa. They've got QB issues, though, so we'll ride with the underdogs." -- Cody Benjamin on why he thinks the Chargers will win the battle of two slumping teams

Benjamin predicts the final score of every game each week, and the Chargers aren't the only upset he's calling for. Check out all his picks in his Thursday column.

Ravens at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Seahawks -4, O/U 50.5



Seahawks -4, O/U 50.5 Current: Seahawks -3, O/U 49

"Although these two teams are similar, the Seahawks do have one big advantage in this game and that's Russell Wilson. For years, I've been convinced that 50 percent of the Seahawks playbook was just letting Wilson do whatever he wants, and now, I'm fully convinced of that. After Wilson's headset went out during the Seahawks' win over the Browns on Sunday, Seattle didn't wait to get it fixed, no, they decided to let Wilson call the plays, which immediately led to the Seahawks' best offensive drive of the game. ... As for [Lamar] Jackson, he's been good this season, but Wilson has been great. Oh, and Wilson's also been great against AFC teams at home. Since his rookie year in 2012, the Seahawks have gone 14-1 against AFC teams at CenturyLink Field, which means I can't pick the AFC team to win here." -- John Breech on why he's taking the Seahawks to win a close game

Last week, Breech predicted the Dolphins would score 16 points and lose to the Redskins, and then the Dolphins went out and scored 16 points and lost to the Redskins. Now the Dolphins are involved in his lock of the week, and you can see that and all his picks in his Tuesday column

Saints at Bears

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Bears -3.5, O/U 39.5



Bears -3.5, O/U 39.5 Current: Bears -3.5, O/U 37

Pete Prisco: "I know what you guys are leaning and I'm with that. You know what? Throw it in! I love the Saints too."

Will Brinson: "I mentioned it last week, they're covering machines in October. I know that's random, whatever. I just think they start to get things going. Teddy Bridgewater is playing really well. He's playing some good football, making some big boy throws. ... I just think that if you're going to give me points with the Saints, and Sean Payton, and how well their defense is playing against either Mitchell Trubisky or Chase Daniel, and ... no Kyle Long, no Akeim Hicks, some big pieces missing for the Bears, I like the Saints here."

R.J. White: "When you make the line Saints +3.5, you're saying the Bears are the better team. Who thinks that? The Saints are 5-1, winning games with Teddy Bridgewater, winning defensive battles ... Chicago's offense, even with Trubisky back, is the worst unit in this game by far ... they've had no 300-yard games on offense yet at all, and the one time they put up a lot of points, they got five turnovers. I don't think the Saints are going to do that with how Teddy's been playing. New Orleans has held three straight solid offenses under 260 yards ... If the Bears aren't getting yards, they aren't getting points. Saints are going to win this game."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets.

Eagles at Cowboys



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Open: Cowboys -3, O/U 48.5



Cowboys -3, O/U 48.5 Current: Cowboys -2.5, O/U 49

Patriots at Jets

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Open: Patriots -10, O/U 42.5



Patriots -10, O/U 42.5 Current: Patriots -9.5, O/U 44

