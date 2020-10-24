It's a big week in the NFL, with the two undefeated teams squaring off a few weeks behind schedule. Both the Steelers and Titans have kept rolling since seeing their Week 4 matchup moved to Week 7, and the AFC squads enter Sunday with identical 5-0 records. Considering the vast majority of people had either the Chiefs or Ravens representing the AFC in the Super Bowl, whichever undefeated team comes out of Week 7 unscathed will be in prime position to be the underdog that upsets the apple cart in the AFC.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run-through of Week 7, and good luck in your games! All odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

What picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,800 on its top-rated picks.

Browns at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Browns -4, O/U 51.5

Current: Browns -3, O/U 50.5

Kenny White: "I'm on the Browns on this one too, but I'm also worried about Baker Mayfield. ... They let him play, he was horrible, wasn't ready. He's got a rib injury, those are painful. So I'm not sure where he's at this week. If he's anywhere near 80 or 90 percent, the Browns should win the football game."

Will Brinson: "I'm gonna take the Browns. If this were 5 or 6, I'd take the Bengals to come in and steal it. But at 3, I think Cleveland will cover this. They will run the ball a ton, minimize what Cincy can do on offense by just eating up clock."

R.J. White: "Kenny, I got a quick question for you before we move on. Let's say Baker Mayfield's ruled out in this game and Case Keenum's the quarterback. What do you make the number then?"

Kenny White: "I've only got a one-point drop-off, so I don't think the line's going to move much. I say the line maybe goes down to Cleveland -1."

R.J. White: "See, I think you leave it at 3. I don't think you need the quarterback to win this. I think it's all run game and defense."

Kenny White: "Well, I agree that's what the game plan should be. But will it be?"

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco, Kenny White and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.

Cowboys at Washington

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Cowboys -3, O/U 48

Current: Pick 'em, O/U 45

"The Cowboys have way more talent here. There is a massive imbalance, plain and simple. The Cowboys can't stop the run and they also can't stop the deep pass at all, but the Washington Football Guys can't do that either! Washington's offensive line has been a big problem and one thing the Cowboys defense can do is attack the quarterback. Ezekiel Elliott will bounce back from that horrible game. The Cowboys will grind the clock if at all possible and try to keep that defense off the field. And they will be able to do that in this game. Kyle Allen dinks and dunks won't keep up, and Dallas will win this game easily now with Andy Dalton having his feet under him a little more. I've talked to some sharps who are all over Dallas here and that has just reaffirmed my initial feeling." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Cowboys are one of his best bets

La Canfora is over .500 for the season and "feels a heater coming on," locking in three more best bets for Week 7. See which sides he loves in his Friday column.

Steelers at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Titans -1, O/U 52.5

Current: Titans -1.5, O/U 50.5

"My favorite play of the weekend by far. The Steelers opened as 1.5-point favorites in this matchup, and now the line has moved to Pittsburgh getting points. Well, you know what? The original line was right! But all people see is a 5-0 Titans team getting points at home, and they think they're getting a steal. They're not. The Titans are a good football team, but they are not nearly as good as their 5-0 record suggests. The combined record of the five teams Tennessee has beaten this year is 9-20. Of course, you can say the same things about a lot of the teams Pittsburgh has beaten, but the difference is the underlying metrics tell a much different story about the Steelers than the Titans. And that story is the Steelers are better." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Steelers are one of his best bets

Fornelli is 10-7-1 on the season with his best bets, and he's locked three more in for Week 7. Check them all out in his Thursday column.

Lions at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Falcons -1, O/U 56.5

Current: Falcons -2.5, O/U 55

"So the Falcons just blew out an awful Vikings team that is essentially giving up on the season by trading Yannick Ngakoue, and now we're supposed to respect Atlanta as a solid team? The Falcons' pass defense is still terrible, and I don't think they'll be able to generate turnovers in this one with Matthew Stafford good at protecting the ball. The Lions played a tough schedule before their bye, with their opponents a combined 16-6 on the year. And remember that Detroit dealt with major injury issues in the secondary early in the season. I believe this team is better than we think, and the Lions should beat the Falcons in a lookahead spot for Atlanta with 'Thursday Night Football' up next." -- R.J. White on why the Lions are one of his best bets

I've cashed twice in the Las Vegas SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on over 57% of my picks over the past five years combined. You can see all five of my Week 7 picks against the SuperContest lines by heading to SportsLine, and use promo code WHITE to sign up for $1 for your first month of access to all SportsLine's picks and analysis.

Panthers at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Saints -7, O/U 51

Current: Saints -7, O/U 50

"The Saints haven't been a good investment at home lately, and their defense has been suspect all season. Teddy Bridgewater is playing well and the Panthers should keep this close. New Orleans should not be laying over a touchdown here." -- Hammerin' Hank Greenberg on why the Panthers are one of his best bets

Greenberg, a legendary Vegas handicapper, is 31-17 on his best bets over the last 16 weeks dating back to last season, good for a 65% cash rate. Check out the rest of his best bet parlay over at SportsLine.

Bills at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Bills -13, O/U 47

Current: Bills -10.5, O/U 46

If you didn't use the Bills in Week 1, now is the time to take them in survivor pools. Even though they haven't played well over the last few weeks, they get to face the worst team in the league in a road matchup with the Jets. Survivor pool players are likely making the Jets an autofade, so this will likely be a popular selection. If you want to zag where everyone else is zigging, you'll probably be taking the Chargers against a Jaguars team that has as good an argument as anyone to be the worst non-Jets team in the league, especially with the NFC East all playing each other this week.

But don't just take my advice. Head over to SportsLine to see which team the SportsLine Projection Model is going with. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season.

Packers at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Packers -3, O/U 56

Current: Packers -3.5, O/U 57

"The Packers' 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers was certainly eye-opening, and it not only marked Green Bay's first loss of the season, it also was the first time the Packers did not cover the spread. The Texans have certainly improved after the firing of Bill O'Brien, but have covered the spread just one time this season. Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread vs. teams with losing records and are 9-0 against the spread following their last nine against-the-spread losses. The Packers are going to rebound, and I'm actually surprised they aren't favored by more this week." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Packers are one of his best bets

Dajani is in the middle of an incredible season, going 53-33-2 on all his ATS picks. See his lean for every game and the rest of his best bets in his Thursday column.

Buccaneers at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -2, O/U 53.5

Current: Buccaneers -4, O/U 52

"The Buccaneers offense seems to get better every week and the scary thing about this team is that the offense might not even be their strength. Through six weeks, you could definitely make the case that Tampa Bay's defense has been carrying the team. That unit absolutely destroyed Aaron Rodgers on Sunday and the bad news for the Raiders is that Derek Carr is a less accurate, less mobile, less talented version of Rodgers. If Rodgers couldn't move the ball on Tampa, I'm not sure how the Raiders are going to make it happen. For the Raiders to have a chance, they're going to need the Carr who showed up in Kansas City to show up for this game." -- John Breech on why he loves the Bucs this week

Breech is 1-4 on Raiders picks this year, so decide for yourself whether to follow or fade him. Check out all of Breech's picks in his Tuesday column, and sign up for more Breech in your inbox by checking out his daily NFL newsletter.

49ers at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Patriots -3.5, O/U 45.5

Current: Patriots -2.5, O/U 44.5

"Let's take a walk down narrative street and imagine what happens if the Patriots lose this game. There will be legitimate 'the Pats dynasty is DEAD' stories floated everywhere. There's also an incredibly interesting revenge narrative here for multiple parties. Jimmy Garoppolo was traded by the Patriots to the 49ers, but he shouldn't be mad about it. Does Bill Belichick actually want to beat him? Do not sleep on the Deebo Samuel monster game here after the Pats took N'Keal Harry over him. Kyle Shanahan lost a Super Bowl to Belichick but he had the Pats on the ropes until the Falcons defense completely caved. I'm gonna take the rapidly improving 49ers team over a Pats team that is starting to struggle, even with Cam Newton back under center." -- Will Brinson on why he has the 49ers winning outright

Brinson made the 49ers one of his best bets on this week's picks show on the Pick Six Podcast, but you can see all of his final score predictions for every game in his Thursday column.

Chiefs at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Chiefs -9, O/U 48.5

Current: Chiefs -8, O/U 44.5

"Denver is coming off an upset win over the Patriots in New England, but that game may have spoken more to poor play by the Patriots offense than anything else. Kansas City, meanwhile, had a nine-point cushion in their win over the Bills on Monday in a game that felt largely close. This game has the feeling of a Patrick Mahomes track meet that features the typical barrage of points that we've grown accustomed to with the Chiefs over the last few years. K.C. has covered six straight games at Denver and is 12-2-1 ATS in its last 15 games (including postseason)." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Chiefs are one of his locks this week

Sully already hit one of his locks this week after he predicted the Eagles would win but the Giants would cover, which is exactly what happened (he even missed the exact score by a single point). Check out the rest of his picks in his Wednesday column.

Jaguars at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Chargers -7, O/U 49

Current: Chargers -7.5, O/U 49

"The Jaguars have struggled on the West Coast when they have had a good team. This team isn't good. They are bad on defense and Justin Herbert should be able to light them up. The Chargers are coming off a much-needed bye and will have some guys back healthy. They win big." -- Pete Prisco on why he loves the Chargers this week

Prisco had two best bets in this game, taking the Chargers and the Over on the Pick Six Podcast. You can see his final score predictions for every game in his Wednesday column.

Seahawks at Cardinals



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Seahawks -3, O/U 56

Current: Seahawks -3, O/U 55

SportsLine expert Zack Cimini is a highly respected Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom. Over the 2018 and '19 seasons, he hit 60 percent of his NFL selections for SportsLine members. He also has an uncanny feel for the tendencies of Arizona, going 9-1 on his last 10 against-the-spread picks involving the Cardinals.

He's leaning Over on the total, but he also has a strong play on the spread. See which side he loves and why over at SportsLine.

Bears at Rams

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Rams -7, O/U 47

Current: Rams -6, O/U 45

I've had a ton of success at SportsLine picking games that involve both these teams. "White is 34-16 in his last 50 picks involving the Rams and 30-17 in his last 47 against-the-spread picks involving the Bears," SportsLine writes about my ATS picks, which are well on the positive side overall over the last three seasons.

I do like the Under in this game, as I shared on the Pick Six Podcast, but if you want to see which side of the spread I'm on, head over to SportsLine for my pick.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!