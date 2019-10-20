Week 7 NFL odds, picks: Seahawks dispatch Ravens and more of Jason La Canfora's best bets

I've got to lay off these Thursday night games. I've been missing on too many of them, including last night, when Denver's offensive line conspired to make the Chiefs defense look like the '85 Bears. Brutal.

Anyway, time to get hot again at 12-7-1 on the season. I see a few big mismatches in the trenches that I am going to be focusing on this weekend. I'm not getting too caught up in home vs. road from here on out, as its proven to be not much of an advantage this season.

Pete Prisco and R.J. White joined Will Brinson on Friday's Pick Six Podcast to break down the gambling angles on every game. Check it out below and be sure to subscribe:

49ers -9.5 at Washington

I looooooooovveee the 49ers in this spot. Kyle Shanahan could barely hide his contempt for Washington owner Dan Snyder this week, and on Sunday it shall be unleashed upon his former boss and his hapless football team. The 49ers could opt not to play offense at all in this game and still cover this spread simply on defense. They will suffocate Washington, and Dwayne Haskins might be forced into action again. The 49ers will also run the ball up and down the field and Shanahan will show no mercy. He'll have a few special calls for this one. His team is for real, while the other side is ready to clear out their lockers. The holdout of Washington left tackle Trent Williams will loom large.

Jaguars -4 at Bengals

Not sure anyone will be watching this in Cincy. Say a novena for Andy Dalton because his lack of an offensive line will be a major plotline in this game. The Jaguars can still play some defense, and not having Jalen Ramsey won't matter because the Bengals appear to have one receiver they can count on. You would think Joe Mixon is catching 10 balls a game -- only he isn't being targeted that much. Gardner Minshew is good enough to spread the ball around a little and, above all else, protect it. Barring a slew of turnovers, the Jags win this game easy. The Bengals are probably the worst team in the NFL, which is really saying something.

The Ravens struggle mightily against above-average QBs, and Russell Wilson is as good as there is on the planet right now. The combination of zero pass rush and a makeshift secondary due to injuries (Seattle's old friend Marcus Peters may have to play near every snap despite just getting to Baltimore a few days ago) combined with one of the toughest locales to play in does not bode well for the Ravens. Seattle's ball control approach rivals Baltimore and they should be able to keep Lamar Jackson off the field by keeping Wilson on it. This could be a shootout, but I suspect the Seahawks score into the mid-30s and win this by more than a field goal.