NFL road underdogs continue to cash for bettors, entering Week 7 with a strong 35-27 mark against the spread. Now, the Lions are two-point underdogs at Atlanta according to the latest NFL odds from William Hill, the Panthers are getting 7.5 points in New Orleans, the Steelers are one-point underdogs at Tennessee in a matchup of undefeated teams, and the 49ers are receiving two points at New England. Road teams generally are excelling too, going 50-41 against the spread. Is it time to pile on road underdogs in your Week 7 NFL parlays?

With few or no fans attending games due to the pandemic, home-field advantage has slipped from nearly three points to about one, depending on the stadium, so who should you trust in your NFL bets? Before making any Week 7 NFL picks and predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammerin' Hank Goldberg enters NFL Week 7 on a stunning run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through six weeks this season, he is 31-17 on his NFL best bets, an amazing 65 percent cash rate.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in three NFL best bets for Week 7. If you parlay them, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 7 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the NFL Week 7 schedule, Hammer is backing the Panthers (+7.5) against New Orleans, even though the Saints are coming off a bye.

"The Saints haven't been a good investment at home lately, but their defense has been suspect all season," Hammer told SportsLine. "Teddy Bridgewater is playing well and the Panthers should keep this one close. New Orleans should not be laying over a touchdown here."

How to make Week 7 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on two other games -- Packers vs. Texans and the Sunday Night Football showdown between Tom Brady's Buccaneers and the surprising Raiders. In one of those games, Hammer says, there is a complete mismatch, creating a spread that's way off. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top Week 7 NFL expert picks? Which side of Packers vs. Texans and Buccaneers vs. Raiders do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 7 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 31-17 heater.