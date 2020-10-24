The Jets and Cowboys are the only teams yet to cover a spread this season. As the Week 7 NFL schedule continues, bettors must decide whether these underachieving squads will break through. New York is a whopping 12.5-point home underdog against Buffalo, according to the latest NFL odds from William Hill. Cowboys vs. Washington is a pick'em in the current NFL spreads, which means neither team is favored. Those vastly different NFL lines will mean plenty of tough decisions when filling out your NFL bets this week.

Is there value on these disappointing teams? Do you dare put them in your NFL parlays? Before making any Week 7 NFL picks and predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammerin' Hank Goldberg enters NFL Week 7 on a stunning run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through six weeks this season, he is 31-17 on his NFL best bets, an amazing 65 percent cash rate.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in three NFL best bets for Week 7. If you parlay them, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 7 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the NFL Week 7 schedule, Hammer is backing the Panthers (+7.5) against New Orleans, even though the Saints are coming off a bye.

Hammer likes what he's seen from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the young Panthers, who are overachieving under first-year coach Matt Rhule. Look for Carolina to score enough to cover against a Saints team giving up 30 points per game.

Moreover, Saints All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas will not return for this game after hurting his hamstring this week, while fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders is on the injured list with COVID. Without Thomas, his favorite target, 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees has been less efficient than usual.

How to make Week 7 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on two other games -- Packers vs. Texans and Buccaneers vs. Raiders. In one of those games, Hammer says, there is a complete mismatch, creating a spread that's way off. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top Week 7 NFL expert picks? Which side of Packers vs. Texans and Buccaneers vs. Raiders do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 7 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 31-17 heater.