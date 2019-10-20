Week 7 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 7.
The public loves to bet favorites, and that's why many recreational bettors are taking a beating this season on their NFL picks. Sportsbooks, in turn, are raking it in. Through six weeks, favorites are covering at a money-burning rate of just 39.1 percent. With eight Week 7 games featuring NFL spreads of 3.5 or fewer points, many believe the underdog money train will keep rolling. But is it time for regression? Fans everywhere will be making NFL predictions on the entire Week 7 NFL schedule. Before you make any NFL parlays, you need to see the Week 7 NFL expert picks and best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.
A beloved national treasure, Hammer is 21-12 on his NFL best bets dating to last season. Already twice this season, Hammer swept his NFL best bets. Anyone who parlayed those picks was rewarded with 6-1 payouts.
This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, Hammer has locked in his top three NFL Week 7 picks. We can tell you Hammer is backing the Giants (-3) against visiting Arizona. Superstar running back Saquon Barkley is practicing fully this week and appears to be past the high ankle sprain that knocked him out in Week 2. Plus, dynamic tight end Evan Engram also looks set to return from his knee injury. Engram has caught 33 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns in five games.
The revived Giants offense, led by mobile rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, will face a Cardinals defense that ranks 29th in points allowed (28.5 per game) and 30th in total defense (414 yards per game).
Goldberg also has a strong take on Jaguars vs. Bengals, and an especially confident play on Vikings vs. Lions, the must-see NFC North showdown. The line is way off in that game, according to Goldberg. He's sharing his NFL predictions at SportsLine.
What are Hammer's NFL Week 7 best bets? And what side of the Vikings vs. Lions spread should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 7 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 21-12 run.
