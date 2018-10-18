Week 7 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

If you're looking for a huge payout during Week 7 of the NFL season, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. Hammer is on a sizzling two-week run in which he has nailed five of his six NFL best bets. Last week, he called the Steelers winning outright in Cincinnati and said the Ravens would manhandle the Titans (final score: 21-0 Baltimore).

A legendary NFL handicapper, Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. In 2018, he joined SportsLine and began sharing his strongest picks there.



For NFL Week 7, Hammer has three best bets, and parlaying them would pay out at 6-1. One key part we can tell you: Hammer loves the Redskins (-1.5) to take out the over-hyped Cowboys at FedEx Field. Hammer is backing Washington despite Dallas winning four straight over its bitter NFC East rival.

"The Redskins' defense is very strong -- they can stop the run, which is obviously key against Dallas," Hammer told SportsLine. "They had that one bad game in New Orleans and bounced back. They'll force Dallas to throw, and Dak Prescott isn't good when he has to throw."

Hammer also is bucking a very public first-place team, saying they're in a brutal spot. The line on that game is wrong, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay.

So what are the three best bets Goldberg is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in Week 7? Visit SportsLine now to see which first-place team gets a rude awakening, and see which point spread is way off, all from the legendary handicapper who keeps crushing sportsbooks with his NFL picks.