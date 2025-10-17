Week 7 of the NFL season got off to a roaring start with Thursday's back-and-forth Bengals win and resumes on Sunday with the Rams and Jaguars facing off in London. There's also a slate of interesting games at the normal kickoff time at 1 p.m. ET, including the Eagles looking to get back on track when they visit the Vikings. We've put together a three-leg parlay at Caesars Sportsbook that pays nearly 6-1 for the 1 p.m. games in Week 7. Be sure to check out our NFL betting guide, which also shares advice on anytime touchdown scorer props.

NFL Week 7 early games parlay at Caesars Sportsbook

Vikings -1.5 vs. Eagles

Browns -2.5 vs. Dolphins

Bears -4.5 vs. Saints

Final odds: +582 (wager $100 to win $582) at Caesars Sportsbook



Philadelphia has suffered two bad defeats in a row, most recently a 34-17 loss at the hands of the Giants. It feels like Philadelphia goes through a swoon every season before righting the ship, and that's where the team is at right now. Philly is too talented to stay on this course for the rest of the season, but for now, we'll stick with the current trend and back the Vikings at home.

The Dolphins are bad -- genuinely bad. The Miami offense is one of the league's worst and now has to contend with the bruising Cleveland defense. Quinshon Judkins is posed to feast on the league-worst Dolphins defense, and Tua Tagovailoa always struggles in less-than-ideal weather conditions. Spoiler alert -- it's going to be gross out in Cleveland. The Browns should be able to play a muddy game in the trenches and flatten the Dolphins.

Don't look now, but the Bears have won three games in a row. Ben Johnson has his team moving in the right direction, and Chicago should be able to make it four in a row against the 1-5 Saints. Dennis Allen will be looking for comeuppance against the franchise that canned him, and his defense should be throw plenty of spanners in the works for Spencer Rattler. After two 1-point wins, the Bears should win comfortably here.