Tyreek Hill will try to continue his assault on opposing defenses when the Miami Dolphins visit the Philadelphia Eagles during the Week 7 NFL schedule. Hill, who set career-highs in targets (170), receptions (119), and yards (1,408) last season, leads the league with 814 receiving yards after hauling in six receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 42-21 win over the Panthers last Sunday. In Week 7, Hill will line up against an Eagles defense that's giving up 232.2 passing yards per game. According to the latest Week 7 NFL odds, the Dolphins are two-point underdogs.

Should your Week 7 NFL picks include backing Miami to cover the spread or should you target another NFL matchup like Steelers vs. Rams (-3) or Chargers vs. Chiefs (-5.5)? Before you make any Week 7 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 26-12 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 7. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 7 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 7 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) to cover at home against the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers are coming off a 20-6 defeat at home to the Lions, but they'll enter Sunday's showdown confident they can secure the victory over their NFC South rivals. Tampa Bay is 5-1 in its last six games against Atlanta and 5-2 against the spread in its last seven divisional matchups.

The Buccaneers have a distinct advantage in this matchup, which lies on the defensive side of the ball. The Bucs rank eighth in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 17.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the Falcons' offense lacks explosiveness and the team is scoring just 16.5 points per contest, a major reason why the Buccaneers cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 7 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that has a chance to win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 7 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 7 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 7 NFL best bets from a model on a 172-120 run on top-rated picks, and find out.