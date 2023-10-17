The Buffalo Bills have looked shaky in their last two games, losing to Jacksonville before coming nowhere close to covering the 15-point spread in their 14-9 win over the Giants last week. They are 8.5-point road favorites in an AFC East battle at New England during the Week 7 NFL schedule, according to the latest Week 7 NFL odds from SportsLine consensus. New England has lost its last three games by a combined score of 93-20, so many will fade the Patriots with their Week 7 NFL bets. However, Buffalo's inconsistency might steer bettors in another direction with their Week 7 NFL parlays.

While the Bills are heavy favorites, there are eight Week 7 NFL spreads of a field goal or less. Which Week 7 NFL lines have the most value to include in your NFL parlay bets? Before you make any Week 7 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 26-12 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 7. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 7 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 7 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) to cover at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Tampa Bay is coming off a disappointing loss to Detroit, but it won three of its first four games this season. The Buccaneers covered the spread in all three of those wins and should still be rested following their bye in Week 5.

Atlanta has dropped three of its last four games, scoring fewer than 17 points in all three of those contests. The Falcons were 1.5-point favorites in their 24-16 loss to Washington in Week 6, as quarterback Desmond Ridder threw three interceptions. SportsLine's model expects him to throw another pick on Sunday, one reason why Tampa Bay is covering the spread in well over 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 7 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that has a chance to win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 7 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 7 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 7 NFL best bets from a model on a 172-120 run on top-rated picks, and find out.