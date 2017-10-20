Week 7 NFL Picks: Panthers roll on the road and all of Pete Prisco's best bets

After a nice 7-3 run in Week Four and Week Five, it was back to a losing record last week with my Best Bets, going 2-3.

I had two big favorites in New England minus-9 and the Redskins minus-10 both go down in flames late after having real chances to cover. That reminded me to stay away from the big favorites in a league of complete parity.

This week, it's back to the dogs, including a winner Thursday night with the Oakland Raiders plus-3 against the Kansas City Chiefs in a wild, fun, entertaining game that came down to the last play – three times. That brings my record as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate Super Contest to 15-15-1.

Since I picked the Thursday night game, I have a bonus pick here in my five Best Bets, or six total.

Of the six, I have just one favorite, with that being the Carolina Panthers minus-3 at Chicago against the Bears.

Other than that, it's me with the dogs.

And I don't mean Nick Kostos, Will Brinson and Jason LaCanfora, my Pick-Six podcast partners.

Panthers -3 at Chicago

The Panthers will have extra days off before this one, which will help the offense get back on track. Cam Newton was good in his last two road games, and he will be here as well. I think Carolina's pass rush will force Mitchell Trubisky into two or three turnovers. Panthers big.

Packers +5.5 vs. New Orleans

This will be Brett Hundley's first start, and the Saints are better on defense than in recent years, but this line looks crazy. The Saints aren't that good. Drew Brees and the offense has struggled at times outside on the road. The Green Bay defense will play inspired here without Aaron Rodgers. They pick up the slack for Hundley, who will do a nice job managing the game. This will be an outright upset.

Cardinals +3 at Rams

This game is in England, which makes it essentially a neutral field. So the oddsmakers think the Rams are the better team. They've played that way so far, but Arizona seemed to find something last week against the Bucs. I think that carries over here. Adrian Peterson won't run as wild as a week ago, but Carson Palmer will make some big plays off play-action. Cardinals take it in an upset.

Giants +5.5 ½ vs. Seahawks

The Giants impressed last week winning on the road at Denver. They did so with a run game and an impressive defensive effort. They will need the same formula here against Seattle to pull off the upset. I am not sure they win the game outright, but they will keep it close behind their defense. Take the points.

Bonus pick

Falcons +3.5 at New England

This rematch of last February's Super Bowl will focus on the Atlanta collapse in that game. But the real focus should be on the Falcons offense against the Patriots defense. The Atlanta offense has yet to play like it did a year ago, but the Patriots will prove to be just what the Falcons need. New England is 32nd in total defense. Matt Ryan has a field day here to win a shootout.