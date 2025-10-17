It's been an interesting year for the NFL's rookie class. While No. 1 pick Cam Ward has badly struggled in Tennessee, others like Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Warren and Travis Hunter have quickly found prominent roles with their new clubs. Which rookie stars are worth backing on NFL player props in Week 7? We've put together a three-leg parlay at BetMGM that pays out at nearly 5-1, including a play on Browns running back Quinshon Judkins. Be sure to check out our NFL betting guide, which also shares advice on anytime touchdown scorer props.

NFL Week 7 rookies parlay at BetMGM

Quinshon Judkins Over 91.5 rushing yards (-128) vs. Dolphins

Tetairoa McMillan Over 53.5 receiving yards (-115) vs. Jets

Jaxson Dart Over 17.5 completions (-140) vs. Broncos

Final odds: +473 (wager $100 to win $473) at BetMGM



Quinshon Judkins Over 91.5 rushing yards

Dillon Gabriel hasn't looked excellent since being handed the reins to the Cleveland offense. To further compound the issue, Sunday's game with the Dolphins is slated to be played in atrocious weather with heavy winds and potential rain. Between those conditions and the fact that Miami simply cannot stop the run, there's every reason to believe Judkins is about to have a huge game.

Tetairoa McMillan Over 53.5 receiving yards

The Jets are a bottom-third defense when it comes to defending the pass. Carolina just posted 27 and 30 points against two bad defenses (Miami and Dallas), which means Bryce Young should be able to get his rookie receiver the ball with regularity again. McMillan has hit this Over in four of his six pro games, and there's little reason to bet against him doing so again.

Jaxson Dart Over 17.5 completions

The Giants are likely to play from behind in this one, as the Broncos are the superior team and get to play at home. Patrick Surtain is going to be all over Wan'Dale Robinson, so Dart will likely spend his time dinking and dunking to Cam Skattebo and Theo Johnson (along with the occasional bomb to Jalin Hyatt). Dart has shown an eagerness to play with his hair on fire, and that should continue at Mile High Stadium.