After missing five weeks with a thumb injury, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will return to action in Week 7 and inherit a 4-2 team thanks to Cooper Rush's strong relief work. The Cowboys will take on the Lions on Sunday and NFL prop bets will have a heavy interest in Prescott taking on the worst statistical defense in the NFL. The latest Week 7 NFL player props from Caesars Sportsbook list Prescott's over/under for total passing yards at 259.5, and the Lions have allowed three of the last four quarterbacks they've played to top that mark.

However, Detroit's bigger defensive weakness has been its run defense and the Cowboys could make a concerted effort to protect Prescott's surgically repaired throwing hand. Should you fade or back Prescott his return? And where else in the Week 7 NFL player prop odds can you find value? Before making any NFL prop bets for Week 7, you need to see the Week 7 NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

After simulating Sunday's NFL action 10,000 times and examining the dozens of player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke goes over 32.5 total pass attempts, with the model projecting he attempts 35 on average. After starting 15 games in 2022, Heinicke returned to the backup role after the Commanders acquired Carson Wentz in an offseason trade.

However, Wentz has been inconsistent in the first six weeks and now that he's nursing a fractured finger on his throwing hand, Heinicke has been named the starter for Week 7 against the Packers. Heinicke topped 32.5 pass attempts in eight of his 15 starts a season ago, including a 37-attempt effort in Green Bay against the Packers. Meanwhile, Wentz attempted over 32.5 pass attempts in five of his six starts with the offense throwing the ball over 60% of the time in 2022.

The Commanders shouldn't see a significant impact in their passing attack going from Wentz to Heinicke and Washington is a 4.5-point underdog, so this looks like a spot where Heinicke could be asked to throw often. See other NFL props here.

