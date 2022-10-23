NFL player props are one of the most popular ways to get in on the action every week, as betting on NFL props allows you to align your interests with your Fantasy football. That's a big reason why the top NFL prop picks on a weekly basis are for notable players. The Week 7 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook gives us hundreds of options to choose from. Tom Brady is the game's biggest star, so it's no surprise that his NFL props generate a lot of action. The Buccaneers will take on the Panthers, and Brady's over/under for total passing yards is 265.5. Before making any NFL prop bets for Week 7, you need to see the Week 7 NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model went on a 22-10 tear on NFL prop picks over the first three weeks of this season, returning almost $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Week 7 approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found four strong bets for notable players like Dak Prescott, Taylor Heinicke, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. You can only see them here.

Notable NFL player prop picks for Week 7

After simulating Sunday's NFL action 10,000 times and examining the dozens of player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke goes over 32.5 total pass attempts, with the model projecting 35 on average. Carson Wentz has a fractured finger on his throwing hand, so Commanders coach Ron Rivera has named Heinicke as the starter for a Week 7 matchup against the Packers.

While most franchises might be concerned with letting it rip with a backup quarterback, Heinicke started 15 games for Washington a season ago and produced similar, if not better, numbers than Wentz has in 2022. He completed 65.0% of his passes for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while averaging 6.9 yards per pass attempt to post a QB rating of 85.2. With Washington's offense throwing more than 60% of the time, the model is confidently backing the over on this Week 7 NFL player prop. See other NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Week 7

In addition, the model says one star crushes his touchdown prop. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Week 7 NFL player prop bets.

Which Week 7 NFL player props should you target for Sunday's action? And which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 7 NFL player props, all from the model that's up almost $7,000 on its top picks.