1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

He didn't have a game to write home about in a surprise loss to the Falcons, the Bills' second straight prime-time slip-up. He's still the most dangerous playmaker at the position, especially when Lamar Jackson isn't suiting up.

2 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

It's probably time to throw his name into the MVP ring. Even with countless injuries depleting his supporting cast, Mayfield is playing with a warrior's mentality, both as a timely scrambler and rip-roaring passer. He is the Buccaneers right now. (+4)

3 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Detroit's typically high-octane attack was undone by a pair of failed fourth-down tries against the Chiefs. But Goff has remained a clean distributor when afforded a clean pocket, leading the NFL in completion rate (75.9%). (-1)

4 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

The perception is that the Packers don't ask Love to throw it a ton, instead leaning on the bruising Josh Jacobs ground game. That's not entirely true. Love is just incredibly efficient, using that beautiful arm talent to own the deep ball. (-1)

5 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

The Chiefs finally looked like themselves in Sunday's rout of the Lions. And Mahomes was arguably the biggest reason why, setting the tone with tough scrambles, then spreading the ball all over the field to maximize K.C.'s gadget weapons.

6 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

If it weren't for Dallas' persistent defensive woes, Prescott might be drawing real awards buzz. He's been without CeeDee Lamb and a fully healthy front, but his chemistry with George Pickens has helped the 'Boys light up scoreboards. (+2)

7 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Age has yet to fully threaten his arm in 2025, but now we get a real test for the 37-year-old gunslinger: Top target Puka Nacua, a machine over the middle, is banged up. Let's see if Stafford gets even streakier without his favorite outlet. (-2)

8 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

On one hand, the Commanders may not have fallen to 3-3 if only Daniels could've kept control of the ball late against the Bears. On the other, Washington's offense still depends so much on No. 5's effortless gifts as a dual threat. (+1)

9 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

Does anyone think the Seahawks regret swapping Geno Smith out for Darnold now? The latter has brought an even sharper zeal to Seattle's aerial attack, helping elevate Jaxon Smith-Njigba to superstar material. His 116.0 rating ranks third. (+1)

10 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

New England is suddenly a fully fledged challenger, and it's largely because Maye's poise increasingly matches his athleticism. He's averaging 8.5 yards per throw, driving the ball and elevating all of the Patriots' pass catchers. (+1)

11 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Two things can be true here: No. 1, Hurts is a proven winner with a knack for clutch, if rugged, results. No. 2, he's stuck in mud operating with yet another new play-caller. The weapons are there. How about the protection and passing vision? (-4)

12 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

After two straight games with a critical turnover, Herbert settled down to complete more than 76% of his throws against Miami. Granted, it was the Dolphins. Overall, he's still shown improved confidence firing it on the move this year.

13 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

A-Rod couldn't stop making headlines with the Jets. Now he's 4-1 with the Steelers, controlling the ball and developing a nice connection with DK Metcalf, and everyone's quiet? Maybe it's a good thing. Even at 41, he looks quite comfortable.

14 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

The adventures of "Indiana" Jones continue. Jonathan Taylor deserves a mention every week here, considering how much his legs are aiding Jones' rejuvenation. But the ex-Giants passer is also showcasing crisp accuracy on key downs.

15 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

Rested up after the Texans' Week 6 bye, Stroud had a perfect confidence-building win going into the off time, tossing one score after another on the injury-marred Ravens. Let's see if he can build on the improved touch and timing. (+1)

16 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

The Jaguars couldn't make it a two-game win streak on Sunday, but it wasn't really Lawrence's fault as the former No. 1 pick got engulfed by Seattle's pass rush. A remaining challenge for Liam Coen's squad is cleaning up the fundamentals. (+1)

17 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

His numbers still aren't gaudy under the direction of new coach Ben Johnson, but guess what? He played winning football in prime time to upset the Commanders, and that's not nothing. He's quietly making strides as an energetic manager. (+1)

18 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Nothing tends to look overly smooth with Nix at the controls; his passer rating and completion marks both rank in the bottom half for starters. His grit never wavers, though, making him a perfectly scrappy figurehead for a defensively led team. (-3)

Bijan Robinson was the unquestioned catalyst of the Falcons' Week 6 upset of Buffalo, but Penix did enough early on to set the tone in Atlanta's favor. He remains streaky through the air, but the passing zip is eye-popping when he's on time.

20 Carson Wentz Minnesota Vikings QB

Kevin O'Connell won't say whether J.J. McCarthy will reclaim the top job for Minnesota after the bye, but that means Wentz figures to get at least one more crack as the seasoned fill-in. He's been tough, if occasionally too gutsy, as their man. (+1)

21 Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB

Don't look now, but the New York Giants might be fun again. Dart has to take a little better care of his body when plowing through contact on the move. But his zesty composure, paired with Cam Skattebo's energy, at least offers hope. (+3)

22 Mac Jones San Francisco 49ers QB

Brock Purdy has a chance to make his second return from a toe injury this week. But will the 49ers push it? Jones is also gutting through pain, and he was uneven, albeit still scrappy, working with a banged-up supporting cast in Week 6.

23 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Is any starter as confounding as Young? For long stretches he looks entirely out of his league. Then the second half arrives, and his college-era poise tends to resurface. If only he can translate that fourth-quarter looseness to the early goings. (+6)

24 Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals QB

Kyler Murray may or may not be back after sitting out Week 6 with a foot injury. But Arizona might quietly be OK letting Brissett get a second straight nod. He's best suited coming off the bench, but he's got more of a refined passing acumen.

25 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Each week is a new dose of drama for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, who can't get out of their own way. For every tight-window bullet Tua fires, the disheveled veteran seems to toss twice as many wayward balls when it matters most. (-5)

26 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB

No one's counting on the Saints making any kind of real push in the NFC South, but that's not really because Rattler's a walking disaster as the trial-run starter. In fact, the second-year pro has kept good control of the ball all autumn. (+5)

27 Justin Fields New York Jets QB

Aaron Glenn insists he's not yet ready to bench Fields, but the fact the questions are intensifying signals New York really has an issue here. He may have sweet mobility and a likable approach, but No. 1 works almost exclusively out of structure. (-2)

28 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB

Smith will always be remembered for his feisty run as a surprise Seahawks leader, but he's on the fast track to a rapid-fire flameout in Las Vegas. Even in a badly needed win over the lowly Titans in Week 6, he couldn't avoid a turnover. (-1)

29 Joe Flacco Cincinnati Bengals QB

Thrust into the starting lineup days after arriving via trade from the rival Browns, the aging Flacco at least reopened the downfield game for top wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But can he actually halt Cincinnati's larger slide? (+1)

30 Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns QB

Admirably at ease in his first NFL action, Gabriel was much more bothered in Round 2, a drubbing at the hands of the rival Steelers. It's back to square one in Cleveland, where already there are also calls to see Shedeur Sanders get a shot. (-4)

31 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Ward has earned points for his raw transparency about the dire state of the Titans, who just axed coach Brian Callahan. What he's yet to do with any degree of consistency is translate his gifted arm into steadily sensible decision-making. (-3)

32 Cooper Rush Baltimore Ravens QB